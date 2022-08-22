Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
NewsTimes
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
NewsTimes
Two CT Republicans running for statewide office face Monday deadline to qualify for full public elections grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Republicans running for statewide office in Connecticut face a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to qualify for the full $968,250 grant through the Citizen Elections Program. Norwalk attorney Jessica Kordas, the party’s nominee for state Attorney General, and West...
NewsTimes
Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what their host, a nonprofit statewide news site, is calling “the only confirmed gubernatorial debate” ahead of the November election. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
NewsTimes
Neighbors call plan to convert former Newtown farm into 220 townhouses ‘a severe overuse of the property’
NEWTOWN - A small but vocal group of residents are opposing plans by a New York developer to convert a 33-acre former farm into 220 townhouses in Hawleyville. “The application is clearly a severe overuse of the property, with a clear intent to use all potentially developable land on the parcel, leaving less than the absolute bare minimum requirement for buffer for wetlands and water courses,” said Mark D’Amico, one of four Newtown residents who objected to the development at public hearing last month. “[I]t is clear that the proposed activity is for the sole economic benefit of the developer and future owner of the property.”
NewsTimes
New leaders take over Danbury-area schools. Here’s who they are and their goals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly half a dozen school districts in the Danbury area are starting off the school year with new or interim superintendents. New Fairfield and Newtown have hired permanent superintendents to take over for their school chiefs who retired at...
Comments / 0