Michigan State

NewsTimes

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTimes

Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTimes

Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what their host, a nonprofit statewide news site, is calling “the only confirmed gubernatorial debate” ahead of the November election. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square...
NEVADA STATE
NewsTimes

Neighbors call plan to convert former Newtown farm into 220 townhouses ‘a severe overuse of the property’

NEWTOWN - A small but vocal group of residents are opposing plans by a New York developer to convert a 33-acre former farm into 220 townhouses in Hawleyville. “The application is clearly a severe overuse of the property, with a clear intent to use all potentially developable land on the parcel, leaving less than the absolute bare minimum requirement for buffer for wetlands and water courses,” said Mark D’Amico, one of four Newtown residents who objected to the development at public hearing last month. “[I]t is clear that the proposed activity is for the sole economic benefit of the developer and future owner of the property.”
NEWTOWN, CT

