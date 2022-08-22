Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier comments on viral Florida team photo with staff outnumbering players
Billy Napier put together quite the support staff at Florida ahead of his first year in Gainesville. In fact, in a photo that made the rounds on social media this week, the support staffers significantly outnumber the actual players. But, on Wednesday, Napier explained that he simply wanted to include...
College Football News
Utah vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida. Record: Utah (0-0), Florida (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12...
WCJB
Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Ocala National)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 11 of TV20′s summer golf series, Tee Time, Chris Pinson heads down to Marion County for round three of Pinson vs. The Pro. Pinson finds himself at beautiful Ocala National Golf Club, where he’s pitted against the Superintendent, Pedro Diaz. The two...
WCJB
Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The games are a series of challenges and tests designed...
Fast Casual
Huey Magoo's gaining ground in Florida
Huey Magoo's has opened the first of three locations planned for the Gainesville, Florida, area. The 2,250-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot outdoor patio and is under the direction of husband-and-wife franchisee team, Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. "We are very excited to finally open our...
WCJB
UF tennis player Ben Shelton to turn pro
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning an NCAA individual title and enjoying some success in ATP Challenger Tour events this summer, University of Florida tennis player and Buchholz High School graduate Ben Shelton says he’s forgoing his final two years of eligibility and turning pro. Shelton, the son of Gator...
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
WCJB
Langford leads the Gilchrist GOP pack with primary win
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County’s three-headed monster of a county commission district four race ended with a winner who has been on the commission before. Tommy Langford won the GOP ticket with 37% of the vote, beating the second highest vote-getter Eddy Scott by just 85 votes. Langford...
University of Florida ranked among the best universities in the world
In a ranking of the top 2,500 universities in the world, the University of Florida has placed 94th, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. Multiple criteria were measured to rank the universities, including the number of staff and alumni that have won Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, and a per capita performance of the universities.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'
Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
Florida Weekly
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
WCJB
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
WCJB
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Rep. Crist wins DEM governor’s primary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more
Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
