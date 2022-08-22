ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD investigating possible police chase involving illegal ATV

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h76v2_0hQ5e1N400

NYPD investigating whether officers chased illegal ATV In Bronx 02:26

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while officials investigate whether their actions played a role in the deadly crash of an illegal ATV .

It crashed into a tractor trailer in Queens , killing the driver and a passenger.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to their families on Sunday.

Nelly and Ricardo Lopez are beside themselves. Their 20-year-old son, Angel Lopez, and his best friend, who family identified as 18-year-old Jeremy Ramos, were killed when the ATV they were riding on crashed Friday morning.

Simultaneous memorials were held outside the men's homes.

"Very loved. [It] left us all traumatized," friend Adonis Suero said.

Police said Lopez was driving the ATV in the wrong direction near Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza South in Long Island City when it hit a tractor trailer. The men were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head trauma.

Family members said a friend was riding beside them and he says police were pursuing them.

"They was chasing them. One hundred percent we sure they were chasing them," brother Ricardo Lopez said.

READ MORE : NYPD: Hundreds of illegal ATVs, dirt bikes seized since crackdown began

The NYPD confirmed to CBS2 that two police officers were moved to modified desk duty while authorities investigate if they indeed were chasing the ATV.

The move outraged Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, who said in a statement, "These police officers and cops across the city have been told to prioritize getting illegal bikes and ATVs off the streets, because the community is sick of them. They should not be punished for doing the job they were sent out to do."

ATVs and dirt bikes are illegal on New York City roads and sidewalks. Those caught riding face fines or arrest and have their vehicle seized.

READ MORE : NYPD shows off dozens of confiscated illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

Under the NYPD patrol guide, pursuits of vehicles are allowed as long as officers follow specific protocols.

The policy "requires that a vehicle pursuit be terminated whenever the risks to uniformed members of the service and the public outweigh the danger to the community if suspect is not immediately apprehended."

"Police have to enforce the law and that's a tight rope police have to walk, between protecting the public by not escalating a bad situation," attorney Andrew Lieb said.

Angel Lopez's family acknowledged he was riding illegally, but said the young men didn't deserve to die.

"You could give them a warning, put your lights on, let them go two blocks, let them go. You'll catch them another time around," Ricardo Lopez said.

As of July, the NYPD has seized more than 3,000 of these illegal vehicles.

Comments / 8

keeping it real NY
3d ago

Amazing blame the cops for illegally driving an atv in the streets. Sorry I watch the kids in packs of 10 or more riding through the streets . Going through lights cutting people off .

Reply(1)
8
LG.945
3d ago

Two future felons stopped from committing future crimes.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Cars
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Cars
County
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Off-duty NYPD officer critically hurt in Bronx robbery

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly beat and robbed an off-duty officer in the Bronx.Police said the officer, who was attacked on Tuesday in the Castle Hill section of the borough, has regained consciousness and is improving at Jacobi Medical Center.The 48-year-old officer was jogging along Olmstead Avenue just after 10 a.m. when he was attacked. Twenty four hours later, investigators were still on the scene as the search for the suspects intensified, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.The off-duty officer, who lives in this neighborhood, was approached by three men, investigators said. They hit him...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

4th suspect arrested in death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah

NEW YORK -- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a taxi driver in Queens.Police say on Aug. 13, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was attacked by five passengers who allegedly refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him after he took them to Far Rockaway.Gyimah fell to the ground and hit his head. He suffered severe head trauma and later died at a local hospital.Police announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested. She is the fourth person charged in connection to Gyimah's death.READ MORE: 3 suspects charged in death of taxi driver Kutin GyimahA 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, and two men, 20-year-old Austin Amos and 20-year-old Nickolas Porter, turned themselves in Wednesday night.All four suspects have been charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos is facing additional charges of manslaughter and assault.Police are still searching for a fifth suspect, who is believed to be a teenage girl.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Atvs#Benevolent#The Police Benevolent A
Queens Post

Whitestone Man Busted for Cache of Illegal Ghost Guns: DA

A Whitestone man who was found to have dozens of illegal firearms—including several assault rifles—faces up to 25 years in prison on weapons related charges. Joseph Maddaloni Sr., 55, of 25th Avenue, was arraigned Friday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Freire on a 140-count complaint charging him with weapons possession and a slew of other charges following a police raid of his house on Aug. 18.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Pair posing as police invade Queens home, steal $10K: NYPD

GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Two crooks claiming to be police officers forced their way into a Glendale home, handcuffed a woman inside, and stole approximately $10,000, authorities said Monday in an appeal for tips in the unsolved case. The duo rang the doorbell of the home near Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue around 1:05 a.m. […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy