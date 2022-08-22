ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Receiver David Sills has huge showing in Giants’ preseason win

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Three takeaways from the Giants’ 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium:

Sill Yeah!

How about David Sills? A mainstay on the practice squad the past three years, Sills makes plays every summer in camp and he came up big in preseason game No. 2. Sills caught Daniel Jones passes of 12, 20 and 14 yards on a second-quarter touchdown drive and finished the first half with five catches for 56 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ev60T_0hQ5e0UL00
David Sills
Corey Sipkin
Back in Form

Azeez Ojulari made his preseason debut this summer after missing the first three weeks of camp with a strained hamstring. It did not take long for Ojulari, who led the Giants with eight sacks in 2021, to make a difference. He induced offensive lineman D’Ante Smith into a holding penalty in the first quarter and looked spry.

Center of Attention

So, what happened at the center position? Max Garcia, a guard, started because the other five players ahead of him at center on the depth chart are all hurt. There were no center-quarterback exchange issues when Garcia was in the game. He was replaced in the third quarter by Will Holden, a 6-foot-7 tackle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner

PHILADELPHIA & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- The Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, a global leader in the event and guest experience industry, have agreed on a multi-year deal that will make them the team’s ticket management partner. As part of the new agreement, TicketManager will provide complimentary service to all Eagles corporate season and premium ticket holders, corporate partners, and corporate suite holders, by leveraging Ticketmaster’s tools to assist with responsible corporate re-sale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005032/en/ Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy