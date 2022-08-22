ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland.com

North Olmsted planning aesthetic enhancements to ODOT’s Great Northern Boulevard bridge project

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to major infrastructure projects, cities these days are jumping at the opportunity to beautify entrances into their communities. That’s exactly what’s planned in North Olmsted, where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of its $6.4 million project to repair seven Cuyahoga County bridges, will be renovating the Great Northern Boulevard bridge over Interstate 480.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Body found in Maumee River identified

PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio

Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
MAUMEE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH

