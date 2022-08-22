Read full article on original website
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
Investigation underway into CLE crash involving RTA bus, car
A vehicle crash involving a RTA Healthline bus and a car took place at East 100th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.
sent-trib.com
Body found in Maumee River identified
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
Why are electric bills so high? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
Protesters gather as Medina deer culling proposal moves forward
Some community members are protesting in Medina ahead of city council's vote on a controversial deer hunting proposal Monday evening.
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
consistentlycurious.com
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
‘They were going to kill him’: String of carjackings in NE Ohio may be linked
The carjacking in Independence is just one in a series of violent robberies committed in recent weeks in Greater Cleveland. Investigators are now comparing notes to see if they may have been committed by the same gunmen.
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
Ohio Turnpike toll booth changes: Here’s what you need to know
Work is underway to modernize the Ohio Turnpike and drivers are already seeing some of the changes. As part of the turnpike's new toll collection system, crews are converting lanes and removing gates at mainline toll plaza interchanges for E-ZPass open road tolling.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
