Michigan State

WRAL News

North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL News

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WRAL News

N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the...
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WRAL News

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain

LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
LANSING, MI
WRAL News

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston Gardens...
HOUSTON, TX
WRAL News

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12

Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

