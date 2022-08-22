Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL News
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory's governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as...
N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's...
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
HOUSTON — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston Gardens...
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. “We...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12
Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0