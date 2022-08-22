Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces exciting new lineup for Golden Gate Park concert series
Grammy-winning musicians, popular indie acts and a banjo virtuoso were revealed in the newest slate of performers.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
berkeleyside.org
Wealthy neighborhoods need to take on more housing, West Berkeley council reps say
Berkeley’s most prosperous neighborhoods aren’t taking on their fair share of new housing in plans for the city’s growth over the coming years, according to some local officials, who contend less-wealthy areas are set to shoulder an inequitable share of new construction. West Berkeley Councilmembers Rashi Kesarwani...
San Francisco’s Señor Sisig finally opens in Ferry Building. Here’s what to order.
The opening feels like a victory lap for the San Francisco success story.
This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
San Francisco art gallery director gets rare federal domestic violence charge in Yosemite
The director of an SF art gallery has been charged with "domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States."
Daily Californian
Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue
There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic
I’ve written a couple of columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up recently, costing us millions in lost revenue and and dampening our cinematic reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!
San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
TheSixFifty.com
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
