ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Uvalde school shooting: $27B class action lawsuit announced for victims, survivors

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWSCp_0hQ5bLpi00

UVALDE, Texas — Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner on Sunday announced a class-action lawsuit seeking accountability for the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas.

“What we intend to do (is) to help serve this community, and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” Bonner of San Francisco-based Bonner & Bonner Law told KSAT-TV.

Bonner is targeting several law enforcement agencies as well as the manufacturer of the gun used in the deadly mass shooting with the lawsuit. According to WOAI-TV, the suit targets the following individuals and agencies:

  • Daniel Defense, the gun manufacturer used by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, identified by authorities as the Uvalde gunman.
  • Oasis Outback, the shop where Ramos picked up the gun.
  • Ramos’ uncle, who drove him to the gun shop.
  • Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department.
  • Uvalde Police Department.
  • Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Texas Department of Public Safety.
  • U.S. Border Patrol.

“There will be some institutional defendants as well, such as school board or such as city council or such as the City of the Uvalde,” Bonner told KSAT.

According to the TV station, Bonner and his associates have been traveling to Uvalde from their California office for weeks, meeting with families at Tabernacle of Worship.

“Up to right now, there’s been no accountability, there’s no justice for those 19 children and the two teachers,” the church’s pastor, Daniel Myers, told KSAT.

Specifically, Bonner intends to sue on the basis that the victims, survivors and their families had their 14th Amendment rights violated.

“People have a right to life under the 14th Amendment, and what we’ve seen here is that the law enforcement agencies have shown a deliberate, conscious disregard of the life,” Bonner told the TV station.

When asked how he arrived at the $27 billion figure, Bonner told WOAI that it’s because “we have to make it too expensive for them to continue to do nothing.”

Bonner also confirmed that the class action lawsuit will not be filed until close to the end of September, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Jim JimH
2d ago

Why don’t they collect it from the same people who gave the mentally ill 18 year old living below the poverty line $10k for weapons and ammo?

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers over the law enforcement response to the deadly elementary school massacre in which a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle remained in a fourth-grade classroom for more than an hour, killing 19 children and two teachers. In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees fired Arredondo during a meeting also attended by parents and survivors of the May 24 massacre. Arredondo, who was not present, is the first officer to lose his job following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. His ouster came three months to the day after the tragedy and less than two weeks before students return to school in Uvalde, where some children are still too scared or scarred to go back inside a classroom. The crowd cheered following the vote, and some parents walked away in tears. Outside, several Uvalde residents called for other officers to be held accountable.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo during closed hearing

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired.On Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Board held a closed hearing to decide if Arredondo should be terminated. Just after 7 p.m., the Uvalde CISD Board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June 22, nearly a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police...
UVALDE, TX
102.5 The Bone

15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board

UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Class Action Lawsuit#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Bonner Bonner Law#Ksat Tv#Woai Tv#Uvalde Police Department
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
RadarOnline

Uvalde School Shooter Salvador Ramos' Body Left In Morgue For One Month After Funeral Homes Refused To Take Him

School shooter Salvador Ramos’ body remained unclaimed for nearly one month before a crematorium 83 miles away agreed to accept him, Radar has confirmed.Ramos, the 18-year-old who murdered 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, was shot and killed shortly after his deadly rampage.Following Ramos’ death, Uvalde’s two funeral homes – Rushing-Estes-Knowles and Hillcrest Memorial – refused to accept the 18-year-old’s body because they were too busy planning funeral arrangements for that of his 21 victims.The small Texas town’s two funeral homes also refused to accept Ramos’ body because they feared doing...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
Bandera Bulletin

Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male

Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
PIPE CREEK, TX
WFAA

Uvalde parents call for school district superintendent's job

UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees provided another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The public-comment portion of the meeting was followed by the...
UVALDE, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy