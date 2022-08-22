ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Wisconsin State Patrol in the race for best-looking cruiser contest

MILWAUKEE — The American Association of State Troopers is holding its ninth annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle in the nation. The Milwaukee Art Museum is this year's background for Wisconsin's patrol cruiser and motorcycle competition picture. You can view all the contenders and cast your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
WISN

Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
