WISN
Wisconsin State Patrol in the race for best-looking cruiser contest
MILWAUKEE — The American Association of State Troopers is holding its ninth annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle in the nation. The Milwaukee Art Museum is this year's background for Wisconsin's patrol cruiser and motorcycle competition picture. You can view all the contenders and cast your...
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISN
Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
WISN
Michael Gableman speaks at election forum hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell
Michael Gableman appeared and spoke this past weekend at an event hosted by Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO who has promoted various conspiracy theories arguing the 2020 election was stolen. Gableman was fired earlier this month by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, ending his year-plus review of the 2020 election...
WISN
WISN 12 Class Act School Supply Drive Raises More Than $51,000 for Local Students
MILWAUKEE — The "Class Act School Supply Drive," hosted by WISN 12 in partnership with the Salvation Army, delivers school supplies to those who need them the most. The campaign this year raised $51,015 with donations placed online, through text messaging and during an on-air phone bank hosted at the station on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
