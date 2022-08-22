ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Sen. Amy Klobuchar make a presidential run in 2024?

By Esme Murphy
 3 days ago

Talking Points: Will Sen. Klobuchar make a presidential run in 2024? 01:47

MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent CNN poll found that 75 percent of Democratic voters want someone other than President Joe Biden to run for president in 2024.

Biden will turn 80 on Nov. 20, a milestone that no doubt will fuel the debate about his age and whether he should be a candidate for reelection. He will be 86 at the end of a second term. The next oldest president was Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office.

Congressman Dean Phillips is one of the few Democratic members of Congress who have said publicly they would like to see someone else run. The list of possible Democratic options includes those who ran in 2020 and lost to Biden: Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Corey Booker and Elizabeth Warren, as well as transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Another name on the list: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"President Biden has said that he's running again and I take him at his word," Klobuchar said. "I love my job representing Minnesota in the U.S. Senate, and I think you see why with what we've been able to do the last few months. And it is great to be home getting out talking to people, getting their idea, bringing them back and, yes, going to the State Fair."

Biden himself says he is running for reelection and that his age is not a factor. Another septuagenarian giving every indication he will run is former President Donald Trump. Trump is now 76. If he won a second term, he would be 82 when he left office.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning every Sunday at 6, 7 and 10:30 a.m.

Comments / 29

Mahone
3d ago

LOL, HILARIOUS so she wants to talk about how she ate her salad with a comb again how ridiculous she does not stand a chance in hell of winning

Reply(1)
16
Jay L
3d ago

She needs to retire. And around long enough. Term limits are needed for all of these senators and House of Representatives

Reply(1)
27
Mises Saves
3d ago

“Will Sen. Amy Klobuchar make a presidential run in 2024?” Her fans want to know… we asked all three of them.

Reply(5)
19
