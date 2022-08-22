Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Technician Online
NC State volleyball looks to continue improvement in Slabe’s third year
In its third year under head coach Luka Slabe, the NC State volleyball team will look to continue its upward trajectory of the past two seasons in 2022. The Wolfpack went 8-9 in Slabe’s first season in 2020, a season which consisted of only conference matches and was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, NC State improved, going 16-13 for the team’s first winning season since 2018, and the Pack will look to improve once again this season.
The News & Observer
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
methodist.edu
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
College Football News
NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
thisisraleigh.com
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson discusses education at Durham roundtable
Robinson spoke Tuesday night at an education roundtable, hosted by Americans for Prosperity and The LIBRE Initiative.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
cbs17
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
WCNC
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
cbs17
Wake County program empowers high schoolers to become future teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college. The district says 50 of its current teachers went through...
Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
WRAL
With 400 teaching positions vacant, Wake Co. schools hope new program sprouts careers in education
Wake County, N.C. — Students in Wake County head back to class for the start of the traditional calendar school year one week from Monday. With the bell about to ring, Wake County Public Schools is short about 400 teachers with just days left to hire. That's leading the...
Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors
Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
The News & Observer
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
Gov. Cooper speaks out on Centene’s move to abandon Charlotte hub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper stood on a stage at the Centene Corp. construction site in University City where the health-care company had committed to invest $1 billion and add at least 3,200 jobs in the years ahead. Last week — a little more than...
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
