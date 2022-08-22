ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

NC State volleyball looks to continue improvement in Slabe’s third year

In its third year under head coach Luka Slabe, the NC State volleyball team will look to continue its upward trajectory of the past two seasons in 2022. The Wolfpack went 8-9 in Slabe’s first season in 2020, a season which consisted of only conference matches and was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, NC State improved, going 16-13 for the team’s first winning season since 2018, and the Pack will look to improve once again this season.
RALEIGH, NC
methodist.edu

MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina

As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
College Football News

NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Fitness#College#Hill Of Beans For A
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cbs17

Wake County program empowers high schoolers to become future teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college. The district says 50 of its current teachers went through...
WRAL News

Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
CARY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy