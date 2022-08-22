ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Local doctor warns neighbors of fentanyl dangers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials are raising awareness to the drastic deaths from fentanyl. A local doctor spoke about the prevalence of fentanyl, including how to prevent and reverse overdoses. Sunday, August 21 marks Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. The synthetic opioid is easily acquired, addictive and is the leading cause of death among […]
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Four arrested for unrelated drug offenses

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of four individuals for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs in unrelated incidents. Curtis Tippen, 49 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near U.S. 61 North. He had approximately 1.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
fox40jackson.com

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) – Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
fox40jackson.com

Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80...
mississippifreepress.org

MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
fox40jackson.com

Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County...
WAPT

Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
fox40jackson.com

Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback...
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of...
WLBT

Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies in the metro say they’re struggling to keep up with the competitive pay and benefits Capitol Police officers are being offered. With Capitol Police recruiting 31 new officers between May and September with higher-than-average salaries, it’s making it more difficult for other...
WAPT

City trying to hire enough workers to operate Jackson's water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed criticism about short staffing at Jackson's water treatment plants as being nothing new. The mayor said during a weekly news briefing Monday that the city is trying to find the needed manpower and looking for an outside contractor to help. But the Environmental Protection Agency said it is a problem, as the city's water is still deemed unsafe to use.
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
