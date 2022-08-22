Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local doctor warns neighbors of fentanyl dangers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials are raising awareness to the drastic deaths from fentanyl. A local doctor spoke about the prevalence of fentanyl, including how to prevent and reverse overdoses. Sunday, August 21 marks Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. The synthetic opioid is easily acquired, addictive and is the leading cause of death among […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Four arrested for unrelated drug offenses
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of four individuals for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs in unrelated incidents. Curtis Tippen, 49 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near U.S. 61 North. He had approximately 1.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
fox40jackson.com
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) – Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to rape
On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police in this Mississippi city investigating rash of shootings into occupied vehicles — arrest made in one incident
Police in one Mississippi town are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired into occupied vehicles. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for...
fox40jackson.com
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80...
Mississippi homeowner reports that burglars kicked in back door, stole various items including sword
A Mississippi homeowner called police after burglars reportedly stole various items from her house including a sword. Vicksburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hanley Street regarding a residential burglary on Friday at 2:44 p.m. The complainant advised someone had kicked in the back door and the house...
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County...
fox40jackson.com
Flood causes train derailment in east Brandon; presents no threat to nearby residents
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Brandon city officials say two train cars carrying carbon dioxide have derailed in east Brandon. City of Brandon and Rankin County officials spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon following torrential downpours and severe flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Brian said his department had over 50...
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
WAPT
Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
WLBT
Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies in the metro say they’re struggling to keep up with the competitive pay and benefits Capitol Police officers are being offered. With Capitol Police recruiting 31 new officers between May and September with higher-than-average salaries, it’s making it more difficult for other...
WAPT
City trying to hire enough workers to operate Jackson's water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed criticism about short staffing at Jackson's water treatment plants as being nothing new. The mayor said during a weekly news briefing Monday that the city is trying to find the needed manpower and looking for an outside contractor to help. But the Environmental Protection Agency said it is a problem, as the city's water is still deemed unsafe to use.
fox40jackson.com
Three people arrested in kidnapping, assault investigation in Rankin Co.
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Three people are behind bars charged in connection to a kidnapping and assault in Rankin County. Cortez Devion Adams, 23, and Laken Paige Lowery, 22, turned themselves in to authorities on Sunday. They are both charged with kidnapping and assault. Lowery’s mother, Tina Michelle...
Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson. The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall. Local assistance might be […]
fox40jackson.com
Jackson boil water notice remains; Mayor says he’s comfortable drinking from the tap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Nearly a month after it was issued, tens of thousands of customers in the city of Jackson remain under a boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says water testing was paused on Monday due to the precipitation and will resume once the rain comes to an end.
Comments / 0