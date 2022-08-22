Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car
POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
Los Angeles police show off vehicles seized during street takeover crackdown
As the Los Angeles Police Department continues to crackdown on street takeovers, KTLA got a look inside a tow yard where some vehicles are being stored after a recent sweep. A tow yard in South Los Angeles is housing two cars that were apparently involved in street takeovers over the weekend. Police recovered a nitrous […]
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said.
1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash
A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the 23000 block of East Avenue O around 1:20 p.m.Following the collision, one of the people involved was said to be trapped inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units. That person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Another person involved was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. That person's identity was not immediately known.The cause of the collision was under investigation.
Shooting in Front of Fast Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was located suffering from a possible gunshot wound from a reported shooting in front of McDonald’s in the city of Palmdale on Monday night, Aug. 22. At approximately 10:31 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting...
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
Shooting in Boyle Heights Leave One Person in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition Wednesday after he and a woman were shot in Boyle Heights.
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
1 hospitalized after tanker-truck fire temporarily shuts down northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
A driver was hospitalized after a tanker truck caught fire on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita late Monday, prompting a brief closure of northbound lanes.
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Area Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in the Bellflower area after leading authorities on a pursuit today.
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach.
Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas
Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
A man was arrested in North Hollywood for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries.
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," said the victim. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."
foxla.com
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
Driver Crashes Car Through California Whole Foods
It broke the sliding doors and slammed into the produce section.
