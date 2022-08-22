Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from O’Gorman, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Washington and Lincoln boys tangled in soccer at Yankton Trails. Griffin Wilde is a big weapon for Jefferson football and the Canaries hosted Sioux City again at the Birdcage.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
kiwaradio.com
Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another warm day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota this morning. Those will continue to die down as the morning rolls on. It’s going to be another warm day across the region. We should be in the lower 80s this time of the year and all of us are above that. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. We’re tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight mainly in central and western South Dakota, but some will attempt to drift into the southeastern part of the state overnight.
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid on Aug. 19. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG, reads a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
South Dakota man readies to take AG’s office, looking for top deputy
Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Governor Pledges To Implement Marijuana Legalization If Voters Approve Ballot Initiative…This Time
The governor of South Dakota says that it’s her job to oversee the implementation of marijuana legalization if voters approve it at the ballot this November. But it’s a job that critics say she deliberately shirked after voters passed a legalization measure just two years ago. Gov. Kristi...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Proposed education standards, abortion opinion polling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at proposed education standards in South Dakota, including a social studies draft from Gov. Noem’s office. SD News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney joins the show to breaking down...
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:. “We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we...
KEVN
South Dakotans believe safety, not more regulations when talking gun control
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest level in at least 40 years, according to the Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and with that recent rise in gun violence, Americans are having a nuanced look at the highly debated topic. South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
KEVN
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
Comments / 0