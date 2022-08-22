ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

KELOLAND TV

Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
TRAVEL
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from O’Gorman, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Washington and Lincoln boys tangled in soccer at Yankton Trails. Griffin Wilde is a big weapon for Jefferson football and the Canaries hosted Sioux City again at the Birdcage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
HEALTH
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiwaradio.com

Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood

Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Another warm day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota this morning. Those will continue to die down as the morning rolls on. It’s going to be another warm day across the region. We should be in the lower 80s this time of the year and all of us are above that. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. We’re tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight mainly in central and western South Dakota, but some will attempt to drift into the southeastern part of the state overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid on Aug. 19. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG, reads a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
MILITARY
Football
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
MOBRIDGE, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
POLITICS

