SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota this morning. Those will continue to die down as the morning rolls on. It’s going to be another warm day across the region. We should be in the lower 80s this time of the year and all of us are above that. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. We’re tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight mainly in central and western South Dakota, but some will attempt to drift into the southeastern part of the state overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO