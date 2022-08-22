ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing

Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
OCOEE, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Two men drag and stab shark in New Smyrna Beach

(WSVN) - Disturbing and controversial video showed two men pulling a shark from the waves in New Smyrna Beach. The fish struggled on the sand as Mariana Sabogal begged them to let it go. “Can you please put it back, you should not be doing that with animals” Sabogal said....
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
ORLANDO, FL
fox40jackson.com

Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say

An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
ORLANDO, FL

