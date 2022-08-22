Read full article on original website
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
Mother seen unconscious in a car with drugs and baby now on road to recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A mother Channel 9 reported on about five years ago told a sheriff’s office how she has turned her life around. A video released in 2017 showed a man and a woman unconscious in a car with drugs and an 8-month-old baby girl in the back seat.
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
WESH
Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing
Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
click orlando
Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
click orlando
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
click orlando
Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
click orlando
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
WSVN-TV
Two men drag and stab shark in New Smyrna Beach
(WSVN) - Disturbing and controversial video showed two men pulling a shark from the waves in New Smyrna Beach. The fish struggled on the sand as Mariana Sabogal begged them to let it go. “Can you please put it back, you should not be doing that with animals” Sabogal said....
Florida Woman Hospitalized, Others Injured After Boat Explodes at Marina
On Sunday afternoon, four boaters at the Halifax Harbor Marina were injured after their boat exploded during a refueling accident. One of the four people is a woman in her 50s that sustained severe burn injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital following the incident. According to FOX...
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
click orlando
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.
click orlando
Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
fox40jackson.com
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say
An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
