Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
Schools introduce panic buttons in case of shootings, but safety org chief calls it 'security theater'
Several states are looking to boost security measures with new panic alert buttons, as the new school year is about to begin. Critics warn, however, that such costly steps will not be effective. School shootings including those in Parkland, Florida in 2018 — and more recently this year in Uvalde,...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Cassie Walton practiced with her son Weston before he started kindergarten this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Schools target students with disabilities for discipline ‘too often’
New federal guidelines aimed at reducing high rates of discipline for students with disabilities affirm that schools are responsible for the discriminatory behavior of police and school resource officers on campus. That includes incidents when schools refer students to law enforcement, an action that can lead to school-related arrests, criminal...
Strangers are spying on your child. And schools are paying them to do it.
Schools are becoming the testing ground for new surveillance technologies in large part because education makes young people a captive audience.
A Florida district declines dictionary donations as it navigates a new book law
A local Rotary Club and nonprofit have given dictionaries to Sarasota, Fla., schools for over a decade. The district declined this year amidst amidst a book freeze while it navigates a new state law.
Analysis: School Safety Is About More Than Keeping Guns out of the Classroom
In June, after decades of inaction on gun violence, the federal government enacted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. While limited in its scope compared to the magnitude of America’s gun violence crisis, the law still presents an enormous opportunity to save lives — particularly the lives of children. But that’s not guaranteed. As gun violence […]
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers
Educators share important back-to-school advice to make this year better than the last for you and your kids.
Pandemic program providing free lunches to students going away
State Senator Lindsey Williams says she’s trying to work with Governor Wolf on making free breakfast and lunch permanent - as the federal program providing them expires at the end of the summer.
Tips to Help Keep Teens Safe on Roads
2022-23 School Year Kicks Off, Teens Nationwide Hit Highways. /PRNewswire/ -- With more than eight million teens on the road as the 2022-23 school year kicks off nationwide, setting your children up for success behind the wheel is a priority. Motor vehicle research specialists with the. Center for Disease Control...
Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’
A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experience. Strategy. Service. Ryan Sladek Joins Regions Bank’s Institutional Services Division
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Regions Bank on Thursday announced Ryan Sladek has joined the company’s Institutional Services division and will lead a team of strategists to deliver customized investment services for corporations, businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005311/en/ Ryan Sladek to lead institutional trust teams serving corporations, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities. (Photo: Business Wire)
A New Jersey city achieved 0 traffic deaths in 4 years with quick, high impact ideas
Traffic fatalities are on the rise across the United States. Yet in some parts of the country, efforts born from both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers move in a different direction.
Administrators consider: How do you keep high school sports events safe?
In a time where violence is occurring more often in the United States, mass shootings have become normal, and divisions have become more heated, schools are spending a lot of time discussing safety and security. We've seen a number of school shootings in the United States this year and over...
To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools
Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
Comments / 0