WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the Battle of the Badges as the Hattiesburg Police Department gears up to take on the Hattiesburg Fire Department in a little friendly competition. Battle of the Badges is set for Sep. 10 at William Carey University. It’s a benefit softball game in which...
WDAM-TV
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
rotaryofhattiesburg.com
August 23, 2022: Toni Floyd - Hattiesburg High School
"I graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1978, Go TIGERS!! I am a 1982 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. degree in Home Economics Education. I have teaching certifications in Health, Family and Consumer Science, and CTE Culinary Arts. I'm also a licensed instructor for the National Servsafe Manager Course and Exam. My love for cooking, entertaining, and hospitality began right here at HHS through the influence that my high school Home Economics teacher, Mrs. Billie Williams, along with my mom, Joyce Tadlock, were in my life.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus.
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: West Jones senior QB Marlon Lindsey
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT.
WDAM-TV
North Forrest students publish a poetry book, ‘Exceptional Dad’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. During the 2021-2022 school year, English teachers asked 8th graders at North Forrest to write poems about their fathers. Little did the students know they would become young, published authors before even graduating high school.
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future. Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet. LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist...
Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bridge To Hope, a Laurel non-profit, is helping to raise awareness of the homeless population in Laurel. After Harold Tucker, a homeless veteran, was killed last month in a hit-and-run accident, the organization stepped up to ensure it never happened again. “Mr. Harold was hit on...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season in the Pine Belt always kicks off with a bang. Hattiesburg and Petal renew their Leaf River Rivalry on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. “It being the first game, everybody’s excited, they’re ready to play,” said Petal senior defensive end Kelten Mickell....
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sheriff’s department provides jailer certification training
Jones Co. sheriff's department provides jailer certification training

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is set to begin next week. Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to be on the streets. Friday night injury clinic up and...
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year.
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe. HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As heavy showers made their way through the Pine Belt, city workers moved quickly to clear stagnant stormwater and materials from ditches around Hattiesburg. Ronnie Perkins, director of the Public Works Dept. for the City of Hattiesburg, said his crews prioritize this work because debris and...
WDAM-TV
18-wheeler catches fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar General in the Brooklyn community Tuesday afternoon. Justin M. Riche, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. According to witnesses in the store, Riche allegedly exposed himself to minors.
