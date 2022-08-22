ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Kiely Rodni news - live: Divers say Truckee police told them not to search water as ex-boyfriend posts tribute

By Stuti Mishra and Gino Spocchia
 6 days ago

The search for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni has led divers to a body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water as officials are yet to confirm whether that’s Ms Rodni or not.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old.

“We just found Kiely Rodni ,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page , adding a prayer emoji and a crying face emoji.

“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family notified, law enforcement on their way.”

A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.

The Northern California teen had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party in the small hours of 6 August beside the lake near the town of Truckee in the Golden State’s Tahoe National Forest.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

