Whitewater, WI

Football: Big Foot pushes past Whitewater in season opener

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

WALWORTH — Whitewater’s football team lost its season opener at Walworth Big Foot 31-12 on Friday.

The Chiefs, led by senior tailback Jax Hertel, marched down the field on their opening possession and never looked back.

Big Foot was able to capitalize off several turnovers as it increased the lead.

“Walworth took control from the beginning and came out with more energy and physicality than we had from the start,” Whitewater football coach Jason Bleck said. “They scored on their first possession down the field. Hertel is a good player. He attacked off tackle and bounced things outside. His strength and speed make him hard to bring down.

“Mistakes on offense with turnovers made it tough on us. Defensively, we didn’t do a good enough job of keeping contain on the edge and letting Hertel bounce it outside. We knew we wanted to take that away but just didn’t do a good enough job at it.”

Whitewater did run the ball effectively, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. The team rushed it 42 times, totaling 291 yards including 10 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown by senior tailback Aaron Porras. Junior running back Nate Black ran it for 112 yards on eight attempts and scored a TD. Senior running back Mason Nobs contributed 60 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Senior quarterback Eli Rodriguez, who made his varsity debut at quarterback, went 3-for-8 with for 21 yards.

Defensively, senior lineman Jacob Raglin tallied 14 tackles while Nobs, a linebacker, made nine stops.

“Both in our scrimmage versus Waterloo and Friday night sometimes we don’t see physical play in our practice,” Bleck said. “We have to bring energy. I was happy with our run game. We got a little tired. We had linemen going both ways due to injuries. We wanted to platoon the line groups but didn’t do that as much as we hoped.

“We have to work on picking up the blitz a little bit. Hertel sees the ball well at linebacker and can knife things in and track things down even blitzing some of the backside gaps. We weren’t crisp or clean. We have to be focused in practice to clean things up. I feel good about where we’re headed though.”

Whitewater hosts Portage this Friday on Senior Night.

