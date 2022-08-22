Read full article on original website
Du Quoin Evening Call
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Du Quoin Evening Call
New 4-H kayak club being formed
It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
Du Quoin Evening Call
Robert Ralston 'Bob' Curtis of Harrisburg
Robert Ralston "Bob" Curtis, 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Bob was born in Benton on Dec. 30, 1925, the son of Harry Clark and Louise Hewitt Curtis. He was raised in Carbondale, where he attended grade school, high school and college at Southern Illinois University, obtaining his bachelor's degree in English and master's in history.
Swans back in Danville funeral home pond
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville staple is returning to town as Sunset Funeral Home welcomed two new swans to its pond. The pair comes to the pond after the loss of the funeral home’s previous bird Nellie. Since swans mate for life, funeral home staff couldn’t just replace Nellie. The surviving swan, Joe, wouldn’t […]
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
WTHI
Who murdered Norman England? Question remains unanswered
FLAT ROCK, Ill (WTHI) It's been eight years since his murder. After all this time, loved ones are still asking, "who killed Norman England?" Norman's daughter, Amanda Hagen, describes her father as a "one of a kind person" who "went out of his way to help anybody." Norman enjoyed fishing...
WAND TV
Angel Alley in Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alley in downtown Danville is being renovated, hoping to draw more residents downtown. The city recently received a three million dollar grant through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program, and with that they plan to beautify a downtown alley. Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr....
Du Quoin Evening Call
Orvan Leroy Lyles, formerly of Carrier Mills
Orvan "Leroy" Lyles was born Jan. 30, 1923, in Carrier Mills to the late Thomas and Mabel (Perkins) Lyles. He attended Dunbar Elementary School and Carrier Mills Community High School and was a standout basketball and baseball player. To assist his family during the Great Depression, he joined the Civilian...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
cbs4indy.com
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
MyWabashValley.com
1 in hospital following a hit and run in Rockville
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit and run incident west of Rockville on Wednesday. It happened on US Highway 36 at around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Justin Cole said upon arrival deputies found 60-year-old Robert ‘Jack” Robertson of Rockville laying on...
wwbl.com
City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer
Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
WTHI
Rockville Police at 6PM
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career.
