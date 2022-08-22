ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Obama Foundation donates $15,000 to Englewood's Mr. Dad's Father's Club

CHICAGO - A West Englewood nonprofit just got some good news, and some big-name help. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is dedicated to male mentorship, and it’s getting a $15,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. The club’s founder, Joseph Williams, told FOX 32 Chicago about the group's ultimate goal.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
ELGIN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo

Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Forest Park Review

Celebrating 50 Years at The Steer

On Aug. 20, Maureen & Charles Sullivan celebrated their 50th Anniversary of dining at the Golden Steer Restaurant in Forest Park. Fifty years ago, by sheer accident, Charles & Maureen dined at “The Steer” for the first time, without knowing the full story about this famous restaurant and how this building would have a major impact on both their lives.
FOREST PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Society
Barrington, IL
Government
City
Barrington, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
napervillelocal.com

Record crowd enjoys Naperville, Illinois India Day Parade and celebrations

The organization, Indian Community Outreach (ICO) of Naperville, Illinois, held an outstanding India Day Parade attracting record crowds to the August 14, 2022, for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence – more popularly called, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Bollywood star, Guru Randhawa, brought the excitement as the Grand Marshal, waving the Indian tricolor as he led the Parade.
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd

Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Folds#Charity#O Hare#Navy#Biltmore Country Club
nprillinois.org

Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
ILLINOIS STATE
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

The Walls Come Tumblin' Down...

Several readers have messaged us to ask what's going on with the west entrance of Graceland Cemetery on the 4200 block of Clark Street. The construction is part of the planned renovation of Graceland's entrances, resulting in what appears to be a significant widening of the western entrance along with new brick tower piers.
CHICAGO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IL EPA announces suspension of HHW collections

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to assess alternatives for disposal. They are suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Iraq
fox32chicago.com

Illinois brothers charged in US Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors have announced a new round of charges in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged were two brothers from Illinois. Daniel Leyden, 55, is from Chicago. He’s accused of pinning down a Capitol police officer with a metal barricade.
CHICAGO, IL
buckeyefirearms.org

When Seconds Count, the Police are Only Hours Away

After violent unrest and looting in 2020 that Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted had “spread like wildfire” throughout parts of Chicago, the mayor nonetheless “urged Chicagoans not to take matters into their own hands in this concealed carry state. ‘Do not pick up arms and try to be police. If there’s a problem, call 911,’ she said. ‘We will respond.’”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy