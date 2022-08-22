Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food King
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Community Investment Fund supports Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park LocationLorena NunezFranklin Park, IL
fox32chicago.com
Obama Foundation donates $15,000 to Englewood's Mr. Dad's Father's Club
CHICAGO - A West Englewood nonprofit just got some good news, and some big-name help. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is dedicated to male mentorship, and it’s getting a $15,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. The club’s founder, Joseph Williams, told FOX 32 Chicago about the group's ultimate goal.
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo
Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
Forest Park Review
Celebrating 50 Years at The Steer
On Aug. 20, Maureen & Charles Sullivan celebrated their 50th Anniversary of dining at the Golden Steer Restaurant in Forest Park. Fifty years ago, by sheer accident, Charles & Maureen dined at “The Steer” for the first time, without knowing the full story about this famous restaurant and how this building would have a major impact on both their lives.
napervillelocal.com
Record crowd enjoys Naperville, Illinois India Day Parade and celebrations
The organization, Indian Community Outreach (ICO) of Naperville, Illinois, held an outstanding India Day Parade attracting record crowds to the August 14, 2022, for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence – more popularly called, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Bollywood star, Guru Randhawa, brought the excitement as the Grand Marshal, waving the Indian tricolor as he led the Parade.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd
Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
Chicago Businessman Donates Staggering $1.6 Billion to Conservative Nonprofit
A Chicago businessman, who keeps a very low profile, has made the largest reported donation ever given to a political nonprofit, with the total amount far-exceeding $1 billion. Barre Seid, 90, just quietly donated $1.6 billion to a group led by the man that many credit with helping to populate...
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago task force recommends removal of monuments, including Christopher Columbus statues, and the addition of others. Now what?
CHICAGO — Two years ago, as the city of Chicago reeled from a bloody battle between police officers and protesters over a prominent statue of Christopher Columbus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched an ambitious review of public monuments she said would be “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.”
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?
The Chicago Monuments Project has proposed dozens of statues and plaques in Chicago be removed or modified, including the city's three Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument. Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues were removed temporarily in the summer of 2020 amid protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving
HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility. It also means that […]
nprillinois.org
Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
uptownupdate.com
The Walls Come Tumblin' Down...
Several readers have messaged us to ask what's going on with the west entrance of Graceland Cemetery on the 4200 block of Clark Street. The construction is part of the planned renovation of Graceland's entrances, resulting in what appears to be a significant widening of the western entrance along with new brick tower piers.
IL EPA announces suspension of HHW collections
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations after a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to assess alternatives for disposal. They are suspending the scheduled one-day HHW collections planned for […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois brothers charged in US Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors have announced a new round of charges in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged were two brothers from Illinois. Daniel Leyden, 55, is from Chicago. He’s accused of pinning down a Capitol police officer with a metal barricade.
fox32chicago.com
New 'Cloud' data center to bring hundreds of jobs to northwest suburbs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction on a new data center in Mount Prospect. The $2.5 billion "Cloud HQ Data Center" campus is set to re-purpose the former United Airlines Headquarters property. The new headquarters is expected to be one of the largest...
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago
CHICAGO - With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring. There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago. The jobs have benefits, union representation, and...
buckeyefirearms.org
When Seconds Count, the Police are Only Hours Away
After violent unrest and looting in 2020 that Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted had “spread like wildfire” throughout parts of Chicago, the mayor nonetheless “urged Chicagoans not to take matters into their own hands in this concealed carry state. ‘Do not pick up arms and try to be police. If there’s a problem, call 911,’ she said. ‘We will respond.’”
