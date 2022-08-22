The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO