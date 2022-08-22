Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com
After years in disrepair, Lyric Theater breaths life into Blue Island’s entertainment district
BLUE ISLAND, Ill — Since the 1830s, the city of Blue Island has marched to the beat of its own drum. Just 16 miles from Chicago’s Loop, Blue Island is an enclave for the construction booms of the Calumet Sag Channel while becoming the “Brick Capitol of the World”.
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
Forest Park Review
Celebrating 50 Years at The Steer
On Aug. 20, Maureen & Charles Sullivan celebrated their 50th Anniversary of dining at the Golden Steer Restaurant in Forest Park. Fifty years ago, by sheer accident, Charles & Maureen dined at “The Steer” for the first time, without knowing the full story about this famous restaurant and how this building would have a major impact on both their lives.
tornadopix.com
These are the highest residential sales in Will County in July
Barbie’s dream home — or at least a mansion with a museum dedicated to the ever-popular dolls — topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like those for the $5.3 million...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party
A viral moment at a baseball game comes to a happy ending for a young boy. It's a bit of a redemption story that all begins with a dropped hot dog.
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?
The Chicago Monuments Project has proposed dozens of statues and plaques in Chicago be removed or modified, including the city's three Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument. Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues were removed temporarily in the summer of 2020 amid protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
fox32chicago.com
Father Michael Pfleger expresses outrage over teen's killing: 'future was snatched'
CHICAGO - Father Michael Pfleger is outraged over the shooting of an 18-year-old on Chicago's South Side, and he's sending a strong message to whoever pulled the trigger. "To the cowards and punks that took Khalil's life. We will catch you," the St. Sabina leader said in a post on Facebook.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving
HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility. It also means that […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo
Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
nadignewspapers.com
Throwback Music Fest returns to Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 9-11 with tributes to Tom Petty, Aerosmith, a classic car show, pet parade, ‘Miss Throwback’ contest, kids’ activities
The “Throwback Music Fest” on Sept. 9-11 will feature tributes to rock legends Aerosmith and Tom Petty, local favorites The Gingers and 7th Heaven, the “Miss Throwback” contest, a pet parade, a car show and a 9/11 memorial ceremony. The annual festival will be held from...
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
nypressnews.com
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoan beats odds, swims from Alcatraz Island to shore 19 years after becoming a quadriplegic
CHICAGO - Rob Heitz was told 19 years ago that he would never walk again after taking a dive into unfamiliar Lake Michigan waters. When Heitz was 22 years old, he was invited by his boss to go out on his business partner's boat. It was about dusk when they...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Your Southport Corridor for sale home of the day: 1506 W George St, Chicago, IL 60657
Your home of the day is a 6 bd, 5 ba, 5,000 sqft home with its own basketball court, listed at $3,375,000. See the full listing here.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in TV ad: ‘News flash. I’m Black and I'm proud'
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday accused a political action committee of darkening her skin in an anti-Gov. J.B. Pritzker TV ad, a claim the PAC — led by conservative radio host Dan Proft and fueled by GOP mega donor Dick Uihlein’s millions — is denying.
