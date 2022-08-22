After weeks of silence, New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello came to life on Monday, announcing he signing of three of his players to new contract. Fans are likely happy with the extensions for Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov, and Kieffer Bellows. However, there is still the fact that the Isles signed exactly zero free agents this summer, despite the fact the team was rumoured to be in on some big names such as Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri. Also, while Romanov was acquired via trade, the islanders made no big moves this summer in an attempt to get better. During a press conference Monday, Lamoriello talked about the absence of adding any free agents or pulling off any big trades.

