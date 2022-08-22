Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK REVEALS WHAT COULD KEEP HIM IN BOSTON LONG-TERM
David Pastrnak has been the subject of contract-extension rumors, as well as trade rumors over the past year or so, and with good reason. The elite winger has showcased his ability to be a vital piece on a contending team. The Boston Bruins have been a long-time perennial contender for the Stanley Cup, but it appears that window is closing.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
Is Zdeno Chara a fit for the Rangers defense, plus World Cup of Hockey in 2024?
Veteran defensemen Zdeno Chara is an interesting name floating around the rumor mill. His agent Matt Keator, who also represents Chris Kreider and Adam Fox, may opt to give the Rangers a call if his client feels up to it for next season. “He’s going to take the summer with...
markerzone.com
LOU LAMORIELLO EXPLAINS WHY THE ISLANDERS MADE NO BIG MOVES THIS SUMMER
After weeks of silence, New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello came to life on Monday, announcing he signing of three of his players to new contract. Fans are likely happy with the extensions for Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov, and Kieffer Bellows. However, there is still the fact that the Isles signed exactly zero free agents this summer, despite the fact the team was rumoured to be in on some big names such as Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri. Also, while Romanov was acquired via trade, the islanders made no big moves this summer in an attempt to get better. During a press conference Monday, Lamoriello talked about the absence of adding any free agents or pulling off any big trades.
markerzone.com
BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT
Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
markerzone.com
RARE SUMMER LEAGUE SCRAP BETWEEN TWO NHLERS LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING BADLY
Da Beauty League is a summer league for professional hockey players held in Minnesota each year during the NHL's offseason. 'Quazi Commissioner' John Scott -- yes, the former NHL enforcer -- helped start the league in 2015, and each summer they sell tickets and merch for the purpose of donating the proceeds to various hockey-related non-profit organizations.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Might See More From Kase & Coghlan Than Expected
The Carolina Hurricanes had a splashy offseason, both in terms of who they brought back and who they didn’t. Out were mainstays Vincent Trocheck, Nino Niederreiter, and Tony DeAngelo, and in were big names Brent Burns and Max Pacioretty. Unfortunately, with the news recently breaking of Pacioretty’s torn Achilles and subsequent surgery, one of those splashy acquisitions is going to be out for a large chunk of the season. However, that doesn’t mean that Burns alone is going to carry the torch for new players in the organization. Today we’re going to talk about the two “other” guys the Hurricanes added over the summer: forward Ondrej Kase and right-handed defenseman Dylan Coghlan.
NHL
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
EA SPORTS UNVEILS COVER ATHLETES FOR NHL 23
With the full reveal of NHL 23 coming on Thursday, EA Sports decided to announce who will grace the cover of this year's edition of the game. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Canadian women's national team forward Sarah Nurse have been chosen as this year's cover athletes. This marks the first time that EA Sports has put a women's player on the cover of an NHL game.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
markerzone.com
TEAM TROTTIER WINS 3ICE'S INAUGURAL 65-POUND PATRICK CUP
3Ice just concluded its first season as the premiere professional 3v3 hockey league in North America. Team Trottier, coached by Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, took home the inaugural Patrick Cup, which weighs an incredible 65lbs. For reference, the Stanley Cup weighs around 35lbs. The league's six teams each...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Depth Down the Middle Will Be Tested
Well-rounded centermen are few and far between in the NHL for justifiable reasons — their position requires a lengthy list of job requirements. Yet, any team capable of winning the Stanley Cup has substantial forward depth. The New York Rangers now have an altered center group after Ryan Strome and Kevin Rooney were not offered new contracts from management. The addition of Vincent Trocheck will also change the look of the lines by solidifying the top two center positions.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
markerzone.com
KHL TEAMS START GAME WITH HUGE LINE BRAWL (VIDEO)
Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.
markerzone.com
HAMPUS LINDHOLM'S HOME IN SWEDEN DESTROYED BY FIRE
Some bad news for Hampus Lindholm of the Boston Bruins. The defenceman's home in the area of Lerberget in Sweden was destroyed by a fire which started Monday afternoon. "I was not at home and no one was in the house. It was my alarm system that sounded the alarm and I had to hurry home," Lindholm told Aftonbladet.se.
