Sioux City, IA

X’s can’t catch Goldeyes in series finale

By Noah Sacco
 3 days ago

Sioux City, IA – The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the series finale and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers by downing the X’s 6-1.

Sioux City jumped out to a first inning lead with Danny Amaral leading the frame off with a single and advancing to third on a wild pitch and a ground out. He scored on a Trey Martin single to take a 1-0 lead.

That is all the scoring Sioux City accomplished off of Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (5-5) who picked up the win by allowing only one run in six innings. He scattered seven hits and three walks while not picking up a strike out. He used a pair of double play balls in the second and third to navigate around a pair of lead off walks.

In the third Logan Hill tied the game at one with a lead off home run. After three consecutive two-out singles David Washington smashed a ball to first base, a pair of errors on the play scored a pair of Goldeyes to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

Winnipeg added another two in the fifth when David Washington hit his league-leading 27th home run of the season with two outs to push their lead to 5-1.

X’s starter Matt Pobereyko (2-1) was handed the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned in five innings of work. He fanned six batters and did not issue a walk.

Winnipeg plated another run in the eighth with a run scoring on a fourth error of the ballgame by the Explorers to take a 6-1 lead.

Sioux City’s bullpen of Nate Gercken, Kevin Lenik and Brandon Brosher combined for four no-hit innings allowing a single unearned run with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Explorers, now a single game ahead of the Lincoln Saltdogs, will begin their final road trip of the 2022 season. They start on Monday at 5:05 pm with a double header against the Sioux Falls Canaries at the Bird Cage.

TWO-A-DAYS: Hartington-Newcastle

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After finishing 3-5 last season, the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats are looking to flip the script this year. Although the Wildcats did not have the best season a year ago, they feel it was a productive one. With plenty of underclassmen on the roster, it gave them the ability to receive high-level reps […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Two-A-Days: Lutheran High Northeast

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Last season, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles had its stellar season come to a screeching halt. The team came into the postseason with a perfect 8-0 record before falling to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family by one point in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. But after only losing four seniors, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
