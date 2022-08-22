Read full article on original website
ANAHIEM DUCKS TREVOR ZEGRAS & JAMIE DRYSDALE UNVEIL NEW NUMBERS FOR 2022-23
One thing about the journey of an NHL player is that if a player isn't a top-three draft pick, they often have to 'earn' selecting their own number. This is a club-by-club practice, so it's not applicable to everyone. But when you see a rookie razzling and dazzling -- much like Trevor Zegras did in '21-22 -- wearing some jabroni number like 46 something just isn't right about that. But his performance and, more importantly, his value to the club from a marketability standpoint have earned him the right to choose his own digits. Breaking News: Trevor Zegras did something really cool:
FORMER DANBURY TRASHERS' ENFORCER 'NASTY MIRASTY' SIGNS PRO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23
The Federal Prospects Hockey League just a got a little bit scarier, as the Binghamton Black Bears announced today they signed F Jon Mirasty for the 2022-23 season:. Mirasty, 40, last played for the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs of the Ligue Norde Americaine de Hockey in 2018, where he played two games after a three year break from pro hockey. Now, after another four years on the sidelines, Nasty Mirasty is back in the fray.
TEXIER WON'T PLAY FOR COLUMBUS NEXT SEASON; COMMENTS ON HIS ABSENCE
It appears Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier is going through some personal things, and whatever it is, it's keeping him from playing in the NHL next season. "Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Alexandre Texier, per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, will not join the club for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season," said the Blue Jackets in a release.
MAPLE LEAFS GM KYLE DUBAS REPORTEDLY KICKING TIRES ON TOP LINE FORWARD
The offseason is more than halfway through, and GMs are looking to make some last minute splashes, large and small alike. Kyle Dubas had an eventful offseason, moving on from G Jack Campbell and F Ilya Mikheyev, among a few depth pieces no longer on the team. He supplemented his goaltending position with the questionable additions of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, and he signed forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Nic Aube-Kubel for depth.
PASTRNAK REVEALS WHAT COULD KEEP HIM IN BOSTON LONG-TERM
David Pastrnak has been the subject of contract-extension rumors, as well as trade rumors over the past year or so, and with good reason. The elite winger has showcased his ability to be a vital piece on a contending team. The Boston Bruins have been a long-time perennial contender for the Stanley Cup, but it appears that window is closing.
CAROLINA SET TO MAKE A JERSEY CHANGE FOR THE 2022-23 SEASON
For the first time since moving to Carolina from Hartford in 1997, the Hurricanes won't be wearing a red jersey as a primary uniform. According to Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net, the Carolina Hurricanes will do away with their red jerseys as their home uniforms and will instead wear their black jerseys as their home uniform beginning this season.
BOSTON BRUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
HURRICANES SIGN PAUL STASTNY FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Carolina Hurricanes have improved their roster down the middle of the ice, as they announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Stastny, 36, was reported to have had interest from several teams since free agency begun over a month ago,...
ISLANDERS SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
After a very quiet off-season, New York Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello is finally getting some business done. According to Dan Milstein (his agent) and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman Alexander Romanov to a three-year contract worth $7.5 million ($2.5 million AAV).
ISLANDERS SIGN RFA F KIEFFER BELLOWS TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
It's been a busy day for the Islanders' GM, signing all three of their remaining restricted free agents. After failing to land a single UFA, Lamoriello has shored up his loose ends and has his team heading into 2022-23. The New York Islanders announced today they have signed F Kieffer Bellows to a one-year, $1.2 million contract extension:
DEVILS PROSPECT TURNED SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER EARNS KHL TRYOUT AFTER 18-MONTH HIATUS
In 2017, the New Jersey Devils drafted Russian winger Nikita Popugaev in the fourth round out of Prince George of the WHL. He would spend two years in the KHL before coming back to North America, but he would never see NHL ice and spent most of his time over here in the ECHL. He spent a year with Dynamo Moscow and one with Neftekhimik, which is on the eastern coast of Russia, just northeast of North Korea. It's isolated enough that if I ended up there, I would probably start questioning life choices too.
RARE SUMMER LEAGUE SCRAP BETWEEN TWO NHLERS LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING BADLY
Da Beauty League is a summer league for professional hockey players held in Minnesota each year during the NHL's offseason. 'Quazi Commissioner' John Scott -- yes, the former NHL enforcer -- helped start the league in 2015, and each summer they sell tickets and merch for the purpose of donating the proceeds to various hockey-related non-profit organizations.
FLAMES NETMINDER JACOB MARKSTROM THINKS TEAM WILL BE BETTER IN 2022-23 THAN LAST YEAR
The Calgary Flames have undergone a big facelift this off-season. Losing franchise player Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, then just over a week later moving Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers and they followed that up by trading Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens last week.
TEAM TROTTIER WINS 3ICE'S INAUGURAL 65-POUND PATRICK CUP
3Ice just concluded its first season as the premiere professional 3v3 hockey league in North America. Team Trottier, coached by Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, took home the inaugural Patrick Cup, which weighs an incredible 65lbs. For reference, the Stanley Cup weighs around 35lbs. The league's six teams each...
BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT
Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
DMITRIJ JASKIN NAMED CAPTAIN OF KHL CLUB AT A CONTROVERSIAL TIME
Earlier this summer, former St. Louis Blues' second round pick Dmitrij Jaskin left the National Hockey League for a second time and signed with SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL. Over the weekend, the Russian-based team named him captain for the upcoming season, which caused some controversy. The news of...
PREDATORS DECIDE WHERE TOP PROSPECT JOAKIM KEMELL WILL PLAY NEXT SEASON
After a strong World Junior Championship that saw him put up twelve points in seven games, Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell is going back to Finland for another year. The Predators announced on Monday that they've loaned Kemell to JYP of Finland's top division, Liiga. Kemell, 18,...
NEW YORK ISLANDERS SIGN FORMER FIRST ROUNDER AND THREE OTHERS AS LAMORIELLO TARGETS DEPTH
It was a quiet offseason on Long Island, but hockey news cycles have centered around the Islanders for the last week, with the team re-signing Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, and Kieffer Bellows. Lamoriello stayed busy today, as the team announced the signings of former first-round pick Dennis Cholowski, Hudson Fasching,...
KHL TEAMS START GAME WITH HUGE LINE BRAWL (VIDEO)
Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.
EA SPORTS UNVEILS COVER ATHLETES FOR NHL 23
With the full reveal of NHL 23 coming on Thursday, EA Sports decided to announce who will grace the cover of this year's edition of the game. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Canadian women's national team forward Sarah Nurse have been chosen as this year's cover athletes. This marks the first time that EA Sports has put a women's player on the cover of an NHL game.
