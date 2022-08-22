Read full article on original website
ComicBook
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
ComicBook
HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12
Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
ComicBook
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is almost here and that means even more movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Each month sees new arrivals on the streaming service, but September is a special time over at Disney, as it includes the annual Disney+ Day celebration. On September 8th, Disney+ will be rolling out a slew of new releases and original premieres, giving subscribers a ton of new movies and shows to watch just a week into the month.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
ComicBook
Vinland Saga Creator Teases the Manga Could Be Ending
Vinland Saga has earned it place as one of the most violent anime franchises today, following the story of a young viking in a universe not far from the events that helped shape our world. In a recent interview, the creator of Thorfinn took the opportunity to hint that the finale of the series that first started in 2005 might not be as far away as fans think, while chatting with another prolific creator in Hajime Isayama, the mangaka responsible for Attack on Titan.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Creators Reveal They Struggled to Find Home for the Show
With over fifty episodes under its belt already, and whispers of its future already making the rounds, it seems like Rick and Morty is here to stay for the long haul. It seems impossible to now ponder a world without the series, but the runaway success of the Adult Swim series, which has spawned spinoffs, video games, and countless other merch, almost couldn't find a home. Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, series creator Justin Roiland revealed that when they were developing the series and then pitching it that it took quite a while for anyone in Hollywood to even give it a fair shake.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Netflix Sets Robbie Williams Doc Series As Anne Mensah Doubles Down On UK Market — Edinburgh TV Festival
Netflix has put a doc series about British pop superstar Robbie Williams into production, as its UK original series chief Anne Mensah doubled down on the streamer’s commitment to the UK despite the coming cost of living crisis and concerns over share price drop impacts. The multi-part music doc will launch in 2023 will contain exclusive access to Williams and is billed as “an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” It will look at the media scrutiny that has followed the...
ComicBook
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
ComicBook
Jordan Elsass Breaks Silence About Leaving Superman & Lois
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence about his departure from The CW series. Last week it was reported that the actor would not be returning as Jonathan Kent for the series' upcoming third season after the actor did not report back to Vancouver where the series films by a deadline set by the studio. Now, in a Cameo recorded for a fan which was shared on Twitter (via TVLine), Elsass sheds light on the situation, indicating that mental health is his priority at the moment — and that he may even be leaving the acting profession altogether.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Didn't Tell Tatiana Maslany How to Hulk
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1, "A Normal Amount of Rage." There was no Hulk-splaining on the set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The first episode of the Marvel Studios series reveals the superhero origin story of attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk after a freak accident exposes her to the gamma-laced blood of cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). On a Mexico beach where the scientist spent the Blip integrating the Hulk-Banner identities to become Smug Smart Hulk, her Avenger cousin teaches Jen how to Hulk — advice that longtime Marvel star Ruffalo didn't impart on Maslany.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
ComicBook
Major Law & Order: SVU Star Exiting Series in Season 24
Law & Order: SVU fans received some disappointing news today, as Kelli Giddish has revealed she will be exiting SVU during the upcoming season 24. Giddish confirmed the news in a statement to The Wrap, where she called the experience of being on the show "one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life." Giddish has played the fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins on SVU since 2011, and now after 12 years with the show, she is moving on to new projects and starting the next chapter of her career. It remains to be seen how she will be written off the show, but hopefully, the opportunity for future appearances will still be there like some of the other former detectives of the Special Victims Unit.
