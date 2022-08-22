Read full article on original website
Related
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KMBC.com
KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
Stillwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
Amber Alert issued in Kansas City for 2 missing girls; suspect left scene of homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City. Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate vf2e2b. Marlaya...
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen on Sunday.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
Kansas City, Kansas fire captain hospitalized after house fire
A Kansas City, Kansas, fire captain is hospitalized for dehydration after he collapsed at a house fire scene Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
kcur.org
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital directors and health officers across the Kansas City metro addressed concerns with available bed space Tuesday, driven in part by low staffing numbers. It's already creating difficulty getting patients the services they need and could get worse if the level of need increases. Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and...
Kansas City, Kansas woman, dog die in Monday house fire
A 74-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday died from her injuries on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 5 hours...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
Comments / 2