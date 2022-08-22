ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
EDMONDS, WA
seattlemedium.com

Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin

This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Washington Education
myedmondsnews.com

Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City seeks Edmonds Diversity Commission member

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of our community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill an open position on the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission. Applicants will be reviewed and considered by...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game

Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Nordstrom hosts 'Rack to School' event for students in need

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of social media and style influencers did some back-to-school shopping for local students in need Tuesday. Nordstrom Rack covered the cost as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound provided wish lists from students who were nominated. President and CEO Alonda Williams was on...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups seeking new members

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 21, 2022—Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members to further their work to advance effective and responsive government. The Performance Audit Committee supports efficient and transparent government operations, and the Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board helps bring events and overnight stays to Snohomish County. More information on each group – including how to apply – is available below.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Memorial service Aug. 29 for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson

The Edmonds City Council invites the public to a memorial service for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Edmonds City Park Band Shell, 600 3rd Ave. S. Johnson, 70, died July 18. A memorial fund has been established for a future, permanent way to commemorate...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Volunteers needed as Edmonds Marsh restoration efforts continue this week

Volunteer restoration efforts along Highway 104 are continuing this week under the Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” landscape program. Last year, volunteers working at the Edmonds Marsh succeeded in re-establishing the Shellabarger Creek channel on the east side of the highway and are now focusing on removing huge thickets of nightshade and chain-link fencing on the west side.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Coast Guard veterans honored during Heroes’ Cafe meeting

Veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard were honored during the monthly Heroes’ Cafe meeting Tuesday at New Life Church in Lynnwood. According to Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman, veterans are honored monthly — both by their branch of service and the war they fought in. Tuesday’s meeting was the Coast Guard’s turn because this branch of service was formed in August — on Aug. 4, 1790. Next month the Heroes’ Cafe will honor members of the U.S. Air Force because this branch of service was formed in September — on Sept. 18, 1947, Walderman said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sound Transit announces delays to Link extension openings

SEATTLE, Wash., August 22, 2022—On August 18, the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received a detailed briefing (jump to 1:01:40 in recorded meeting above) on efforts to identify new opening dates for current East Link, Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond Link construction projects. This disclosure of delays comes just a year after Sound Transit board members passed a realignment plan mitigating a projected $6.5 billion budget shortfall.
SEATTLE, WA

