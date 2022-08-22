Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant
The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
seattlemedium.com
Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin
This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
mltnews.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
Some bus routes won't be in service at the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools says
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools' transportation contractors don't have enough drivers to offer all of the bus routes at the beginning of the school year, according to a message the district sent to parents on Monday. That means some parents will have to find another way to get their...
myedmondsnews.com
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
myedmondsnews.com
City seeks Edmonds Diversity Commission member
Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of our community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill an open position on the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission. Applicants will be reviewed and considered by...
Kent teachers authorize strike, disrupting plans for first day of school
KENT, Wash. — The start of the school year has been delayed for nearly 25,000 students after members of the Kent Education Association (KEA) voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations on a new contract with the Kent School District. School was supposed to start on Thursday, but instead,...
myedmondsnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game
Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
KING 5
Nordstrom hosts 'Rack to School' event for students in need
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of social media and style influencers did some back-to-school shopping for local students in need Tuesday. Nordstrom Rack covered the cost as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound provided wish lists from students who were nominated. President and CEO Alonda Williams was on...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups seeking new members
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 21, 2022—Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members to further their work to advance effective and responsive government. The Performance Audit Committee supports efficient and transparent government operations, and the Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board helps bring events and overnight stays to Snohomish County. More information on each group – including how to apply – is available below.
myedmondsnews.com
Following county’s purchase of hotels for temporary housing, what comes next?
When you answer one question, others always follow. That’s what happened when we reported that Snohomish County is buying two hotels to help bring stable housing to peope who are homeless. One of the properties the Snohomish County Council agreed to buy is in Edmonds — the America’s Best...
myedmondsnews.com
Memorial service Aug. 29 for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson
The Edmonds City Council invites the public to a memorial service for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Edmonds City Park Band Shell, 600 3rd Ave. S. Johnson, 70, died July 18. A memorial fund has been established for a future, permanent way to commemorate...
myedmondsnews.com
Volunteers needed as Edmonds Marsh restoration efforts continue this week
Volunteer restoration efforts along Highway 104 are continuing this week under the Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” landscape program. Last year, volunteers working at the Edmonds Marsh succeeded in re-establishing the Shellabarger Creek channel on the east side of the highway and are now focusing on removing huge thickets of nightshade and chain-link fencing on the west side.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
myedmondsnews.com
Coast Guard veterans honored during Heroes’ Cafe meeting
Veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard were honored during the monthly Heroes’ Cafe meeting Tuesday at New Life Church in Lynnwood. According to Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman, veterans are honored monthly — both by their branch of service and the war they fought in. Tuesday’s meeting was the Coast Guard’s turn because this branch of service was formed in August — on Aug. 4, 1790. Next month the Heroes’ Cafe will honor members of the U.S. Air Force because this branch of service was formed in September — on Sept. 18, 1947, Walderman said.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
myedmondsnews.com
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sound Transit announces delays to Link extension openings
SEATTLE, Wash., August 22, 2022—On August 18, the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received a detailed briefing (jump to 1:01:40 in recorded meeting above) on efforts to identify new opening dates for current East Link, Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond Link construction projects. This disclosure of delays comes just a year after Sound Transit board members passed a realignment plan mitigating a projected $6.5 billion budget shortfall.
