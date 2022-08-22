Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Muskingum Men’s Basketball Release 2022-23 Schedule
The Muskingum Fighting Muskies Men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the upcoming season. The Muskies begin the 2022-23 season on the road at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, November 12. Muskingum’s first Ohio Athletic Conference matchup will take place at John Carroll on Saturday, December 3. The Muskies...
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
Eleven Warriors
Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”
Last month, Kyle McCord had an opportunity to pick the mind of a man who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Ohio State. At Braxton Miller’s CHARG1NG Football Camp in July, the second-year signal-caller told the Buckeye legend, “the jump from year one to year two has been huge” as his understanding of the position and acclimation to the highest level of college football continues to grow.
WHIZ
Central State Holds Suicide Prevention Seminar
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Central State University’s New Lexington Extension is a small facility housed in the Hocking College facility that offers adult workshops which cover a wide array of topics to the public. Southeast Ohio Extension Educator Beverly Farmer talked about Central State as well as a recent seminar on how to dissuade someone from attempting suicide.
WHIZ
Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts
ZANESVILLE, OH- Set up your tents and build a campfire the Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts is ready to teach kids how become a scout right in your own backyard. The Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts job is to serve both youth and families from kindergarten all the way to 21. Scout Master and member of the Boy Scouts Council Alan Hurst, spoke about what kids can learn from joining the scouts.
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
WHIZ
Carr Center’s Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Special Riders program began this week, which is a program that gives disabled children the ability to ride horses, play games and work on calisthenics. Becky Clawson, from the Carr Center, said this year they had a generous donor cover all of the funding. The...
WHIZ
Dalton Macenko
Dalton Mikal Macenko, 26, of Chandlersville, passed away Sun. Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 13, 1996 in Zanesville, a son of Larry (Carol) Macenko and Ashleigh (Brian) Rutter. He was an avid motorcyclist, fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was known to ride his motorcycle shirtless or with a chicken suit. Family came first to him, he didn’t know a stranger, and could light up the whole room. He enjoyed baseball, Twisted Tea and musician Rob Zombie. He is survived by his wife Tabitha Macenko. Three children Brantley, Baine, and Granger. His siblings Tahlor (Alexis) Macenko, Kaitlyn (Slade) Macenko, Kayla Rae, Meagan Duff, Brian Rutter, and Abriana Newsome. Five nieces Kinsley, Gracelynn, Sadie, Addyson, and Alaina. Two nephews Matthew and Mason Todd. He was preceded in death by a nephew Braxton Duff. His grandparents Dennis and Darla Miller and Lawrence and Elaine Macenko. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Fri. Aug. 26, 2022 with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Jess Allen and Dean Durant officiating.
WHIZ
Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art
ZANESVILLE, OH- Studies show that paid internships are fifty-two percent more likely to result in a full-time job offer than unpaid ones. The Zanesville-Museum of Art are using paid education interns to work on the museum’s fourth-grade “Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art.” The interns are being paid through a grant from the Taylor-Mchenry Memorial Fund. This grant is allowing them to expand the program. Education Coordinator Misty Johnson spoke about how this program can help benefit both interns and elementary students.
WHIZ
Michael W. McIntire
Michael W. McIntire, 74 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022. He is the son of Shirley Joanne (Drake) and the late Clyde McIntire. Mike was a graduate of Philo High School. He began his early years playing college football before proudly serving in the United States Army. After returning home, he continued with strength and courage while fighting his longest battle for his health, but he did it well, always keeping his “chin up” as he encouraged family to do the same. He worked at the Ohio Power Plant, the Ohio Ferro Alloy, and AK Steel as a millwright.
The search is on after Union Local School Superintendent Ben Porter resigns
MORRISTOWN, Oh. (WTRF) — The search is on in the Union Local School District. The district is looking for a new superintendent after Ben Porter resigned from the post on Monday. Meantime, Sam Lucas of Barnesville will act as the interim superintendent until the position is filled. The Union Local Board of Education released a […]
WHIZ
Lowell S. Rowland
Lowell S Rowland, 82 passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1939 in Pickaway County, the son of Shanklin and Lydda Keeton Rowland. Lowell was a retired Postmaster and an entrepreneur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Greta, Glenn,...
WHIZ
Ronald H. Ritchie
Ronald H. Ritchie, 74, of Zanesville, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born on Aug. 8, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Amy Jean Ritchie. He served in the United States Army with the 36th Engine Co. where he received the Good Conduct Medal along with the National Defense Service Medal. He had previously worked at Powell’s Market on Putnam Ave. and he enjoyed working on cars. He is survived by one brother Robert (Vickie) Ritchie of Zanesville. Three sisters Carolyn Pritchard of Zanesville, Marilyn Darr of Zanesville, and Roberta Casto of New Lexington. Special friend Donna Shaw. Son-in-law Timothy Wilson. Five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Arbaugh Ritchie (2003), his daughter Bobbi Wilson (2016). Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 24, 2022 with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WHIZ
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan, 81 of Zanesville died Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 at his home following a short illness. He was born February 16, 1941 in Zanesville the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Pete was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church...
ycitynews.com
176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty
Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
WHIZ
Madeline M. Bronkar
Madeline M. Bronkar, 94 of Zanesville, died 2:18 AM, Monday, August 22, 2022, at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born Wednesday, October 12, 1927, in Fulda, Ohio the daughter of Urban Estadt and Sophia (Nau) Estadt. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she was...
