Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
Stillwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
KCTV 5
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community advocate is working on a project to help remember the many young victims of violent crime in the city. Teresa Perry is a community activist and head of the Share the Love House organization. The organization does several things, including providing resources for the homeless, helping senior citizens and trying to cut down on the violence.
51-year-old suspect in Shawnee stabbing in custody
A 51-year-old is in custody after stabbing and cutting two victims in Shawnee on Monday.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
KMBC.com
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
KCTV 5
‘It’s time’: Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
Kansas City man charged with murder in dispute over money
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Leslie Taylor in Blue Hills Park after a reported argument, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Timothy Green,62, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs. According to Blue Springs police, it happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road. That is behind, or to the west, of the Walmart Supercenter.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
