ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Mission, KS
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Society
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maplewood#India Fest#Kcps
KCTV 5

Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community advocate is working on a project to help remember the many young victims of violent crime in the city. Teresa Perry is a community activist and head of the Share the Love House organization. The organization does several things, including providing resources for the homeless, helping senior citizens and trying to cut down on the violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy