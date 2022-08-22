Read full article on original website
Related
montanaliving.com
Explore Montana ghost towns
Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
Rental In Montana Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Finding a place to house a large group for a vacation or a gathering can be difficult in Montana. If you want to find a place in a beautiful space with a lovely view is even more difficult, but not anymore. Montana has many incredible rental homes spread throughout the...
NBCMontana
USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
New facility in Kalispell drives technology, creates jobs
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took a tour of the new Applied Materials facility in Kalispell on Wednesday. The company manufactures subassemblies and process equipment used in semiconductor production for electronic devices, including everyday items like televisions, phones and computers. Daines says the recently passed CHIPS and...
NBCMontana
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?
Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.
explorebigsky.com
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
The Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge near Marion is the first refuge created during Deb Haaland’s tenure. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary.
RELATED PEOPLE
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
FWP to host open houses across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Nursing home crisis impacts Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
roundupweb.com
Grasshopper Problem Persists For Producers
Farmers across the region have experienced significant losses due to the sky-rocketing grasshopper population. "The population levels this summer have met the USDA-APHIS projection and, in some areas, have greatly exceeded it. The late snowstorms and cool and wet weather this spring helped combat grasshoppers early on by 1) delaying their hatching, and 2) allowing the grass to grow and get a head start before the grasshoppers had finished hatching," explained MSU Richland County Extension Agent Marley Manoukian.
NBCMontana
Rail summit brings discussion of restoring passenger railways
MISSOULA, Mont. — Passenger rail advocacy groups from across the Northwest, plus federal, state, local and tribal officials are gathering in Montana on Monday for the first ever Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit. Officials say now that Congress has passed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a opportunity...
NBCMontana
2 Washington residents convicted of illegally transporting people into Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Washington residents were convicted of illegally transporting six Mexican nationals from Canada to the United States through a remote area in Lincoln County. Miguel Angel Medina, 62, was convicted of transporting illegal aliens after a two-day trial. Leslie Patricia, 51, pleaded guilty to the transportation...
Comments / 0