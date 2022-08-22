ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Quick takeaways after Louisville basketball roster release

Louisville basketball released its official roster on Monday. A few quick takeaways. Louisville basketball was the last team in the ACC to release its roster. We know that head coach Kenny Payne and his staff have been tight-lipped over what goes on behind the scenes. While we have known for some time what the UofL roster would look like, we have to find tidbits of information from little breadcrumb trails left by the staff and administration.
Card Chronicle

Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Brett McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections have Louisville taking on Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl. —Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee has been named the starting quarterback at Central Florida. Louisville heads to Orlando to face the Golden Knights in week two. —Alan Thomas over at State of Louisville explains...
Wave 3

Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School confirmed details on a violent fight between multiple students happening outside the high school’s football facility on Friday night. A letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday said the incident happened before kickoff for the school’s game against Warren Central...
WLKY.com

Blackhawk helicopter comes to Kentucky State Fair for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair gave people the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the military's most impressive aircrafts. A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was parked at the fair until 6 p.m. Wednesday for fairgoers to see. People were allowed to climb into the...
wdrb.com

After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
WLKY.com

What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
