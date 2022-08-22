Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
UofL coach Satterfield excited for team's potential heading into 2022 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just 10 days away from their season opener and UofL football head coach Scott Satterfield is excited about what his team has the potential to accomplish this season. "We're getting closer, [we're] ready to hit someone else," Satterfield said. Satterfield looks at his team practicing and...
stateoflouisville.com
Quick takeaways after Louisville basketball roster release
Louisville basketball released its official roster on Monday. A few quick takeaways. Louisville basketball was the last team in the ACC to release its roster. We know that head coach Kenny Payne and his staff have been tight-lipped over what goes on behind the scenes. While we have known for some time what the UofL roster would look like, we have to find tidbits of information from little breadcrumb trails left by the staff and administration.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville football players form NIL 'club' seeking fan donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week ahead of the planned launch of a third-party collective to support Name, Image and Likeness efforts of University of Louisville athletes, a group of Cardinal football players jumped into the collective game with a website of its own. "Derby City NIL Club"...
WLKY.com
UK Football Head Coach Mark Stoops ready for 2022 season as excitement grows
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops addressed a sold-out crowd at Monday's annual UK Football Kickoff Luncheon in Louisville. Fueling the fire already burning inside Kentucky fans about the upcoming season, Stoops told the crowd that this year's team is going to be one to remember.
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Brett McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections have Louisville taking on Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl. —Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee has been named the starting quarterback at Central Florida. Louisville heads to Orlando to face the Golden Knights in week two. —Alan Thomas over at State of Louisville explains...
Wave 3
UK head football coach shares thoughts on upcoming season at Wildcat kickoff luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club hosted the Wildcats Kickoff Luncheon Monday at Churchill Downs where head coach Mark Stoops shared his thoughts about the team and the upcoming season. “There’s a good nucleus of some guys with some experience and then some youngsters that really...
Louisville basketball targets in updated 247Sports rankings
Two University of Louisville men's basketball targets in the Class of 2023 made the biggest jump in the 247Sports rankings update. The update was released today and the Cardinals are in the mix with four of the top 20 prospects. Simi Valley, Calif., Donda Academy guard AJ Johnson and South...
2022 Louisville Football Schedule and Results
The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2022 season.
WLKY.com
World Champion show horse Don O'Neill to retire at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — World Champion show horse Don O'Neill will enter the ring one last time at the Kentucky State Fair on Friday. The legendary American Saddlebred is retiring at age 13, hanging up his show bridle to enjoy the rolling hills of Kentucky horse country. Don O'Neill is...
Wave 3
Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School confirmed details on a violent fight between multiple students happening outside the high school’s football facility on Friday night. A letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday said the incident happened before kickoff for the school’s game against Warren Central...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Valley Sports Little League championship memories still inspire Zach Osborne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 20 years since the Valley Sports Little League players sparkled as Louisville’s Boys of Summer. “Seems like it was yesterday,” said Zach Osborne, one of the team’s stars. “The camaraderie we had. As a a team, we put so much hard, hard work in.”
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
WLKY.com
Blackhawk helicopter comes to Kentucky State Fair for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair gave people the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the military's most impressive aircrafts. A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was parked at the fair until 6 p.m. Wednesday for fairgoers to see. People were allowed to climb into the...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear celebrates Jeffersontown 12-U World Series champions in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was a celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol earlier Wednesday morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greeted Jeffersontown's 12-u Strike youth baseball team just a few weeks after they won the world championship. The team beat Mexico in the "Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Championship."
WLKY.com
What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
