Week 0: Top 5 Key Plays of the Week

The first week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Zero Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Drew Puccio’s long touchdown run for Arab

Play Four: Braxton Peters to Antonio Townsend touchdown pass for West Morgan

Play Three: Kenyon Cherry’s long touchdown run for Madison Academy

Play Two: Devin Green’s pick 6 for Russellville

Play One: Jack Smith to Eli Tidwell touchdown for Hartselle

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.