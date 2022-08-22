ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

FBI arrests Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
Shreveport, LA
Government
westcentralsbest.com

Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy