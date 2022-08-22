ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut drug overdose numbers worsen

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

Health officials say the availability of Fentanyl is driving up the number of overdose deaths across Connecticut.
So much so, that the latest numbers from the state show that Connecticut residents are more likely to die of
a drug overdose than in a car accident. Exactly how likely depends on the color of your skin. That death rate
for white whites is about 41 for every 100,000 -- a number that has held pretty steady over the past two
years. For Black users, the death rate is almost double -- 70 for every 100,000. And for Blacks the OD
death rate has more than doubled over the past two years. Fentanyl is almost always the killer. Ninety three percent
of last year's more than 15 hundred overdose deaths were from opioids. Of those deaths, 86 percent had fentanyl in
their system.

Golden Bear
3d ago

Wow talk about a lack of empathy, in some of these comments. Shameful and until it happens to someone you love you will be woefully out of touch.

jay
3d ago

Here we go with more skewed numbers again. Just like police interactions. Let’s get out the Kleenex box now.

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
