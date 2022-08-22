Connecticut drug overdose numbers worsen

Health officials say the availability of Fentanyl is driving up the number of overdose deaths across Connecticut.

So much so, that the latest numbers from the state show that Connecticut residents are more likely to die of

a drug overdose than in a car accident. Exactly how likely depends on the color of your skin. That death rate

for white whites is about 41 for every 100,000 -- a number that has held pretty steady over the past two

years. For Black users, the death rate is almost double -- 70 for every 100,000. And for Blacks the OD

death rate has more than doubled over the past two years. Fentanyl is almost always the killer. Ninety three percent

of last year's more than 15 hundred overdose deaths were from opioids. Of those deaths, 86 percent had fentanyl in

their system.