Pueblo celebrates pride at the park

By Andy Koen
 3 days ago
The Pueblo Pride Fest took place Sunday at Mineral Palace Park. The event is hosted yearly by the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance.

This year's theme was "Loud and Proud." The day started with a parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and community resources in the park.

Attendee Denna Kendall said events like this are essential to show members of the LGBTQ community how much love and support exists.

"It's extremely important for those of us in the community, to know that we have community," Kendall said. "That there are others out there that we can turn to for support. Or for even fun."

Tommy Farrell, President of the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance, said he's encouraged by how popular the event has become.

"It's grown year after year. We get more and more people, more and more sponsors," Farrell said. "Pueblo really comes out and supports this event and it grows every year."

Pride Fest wrapped up at 5:00 p.m.

