There weren't many close games in ThisWeek's Week 1 high school football coverage. That included Big Walnut hammering Hartley in our Game of the Week. New Albany, coming off a 35-0 drubbing of Marysville, has the privilege of playing host to our Week 2 Game of the Week against Canal Winchester. On the strength of their opening-night win, the Eagles jumped up two spots in our Super 7 poll.

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO