Columbus, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryce James receives first Division I college basketball offer

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, announced late Sunday that he received his first college basketball scholarship offer from a Division I program. Bryce, 15, confirmed on Instagram that he received an offer letter from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The team is coached by Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron for two years in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Delaware Gazette

Patriots strike early in win over Panthers

The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team picked up its second straight win following last week’s season-opening draw against rival Olentangy, handling visiting Pickerington North 3-1 Tuesday night in Powell. The Patriots started fast, taking a quick 1-0 lead when Cammie Dye sent a corner kick into the box two...
PICKERINGTON, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school football Week 2 previews

There weren't many close games in ThisWeek's Week 1 high school football coverage. That included Big Walnut hammering Hartley in our Game of the Week. New Albany, coming off a 35-0 drubbing of Marysville, has the privilege of playing host to our Week 2 Game of the Week against Canal Winchester. On the strength of their opening-night win, the Eagles jumped up two spots in our Super 7 poll.
NEW ALBANY, OH
