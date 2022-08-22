ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana baseball coach Matt Deggs, softball coach Gerry Glasco earn contract extensions

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana baseball coach Matt Deggs and softball coach Gerry Glasco have agreed to one-year contract extensions with the school, The Daily Advertiser has learned.

Deggs and Glasco guided their respective teams to Sun Belt Conference championships in 2022, triggering a clause in their contracts that tacks on another year to their deals.

Deggs’ contract now runs through June 2026 while Glasco’s goes through June 2027. Both agreements, in which no other terms were changed, are expected to be approved by the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. UL golf coach Theo Sliman is scheduled for approval of a new, two-year deal.

Sports
