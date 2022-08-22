MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-2, to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne’s (18-30, 45-69) lone runs came from Agustín Ruiz. Down 4-0 in the top of the second, Ruiz clubbed his fifth home run of the year, and second in the last four games. The right fielder has five extra-base hits in his last seven contests. His two-run shot made it 4-2.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO