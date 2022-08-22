ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Wabash sweeps Norwell

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wabash volleyball team swept Norwell 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Apaches were led by Bryleigh Boggs and Faryn Morris' six kills. Emma Tracy and Kierra Wilson both pitched in with five kills, while Jade Stumbo added four. Tracy also led the match with five kills.
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students

Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion. What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students. Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Snider grad Johnson eager to return to field, ready to lead Purdue defense

After multiple offseason surgeries, Snider grad and Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson is more than excited to hit the football field once again. Snider grad Johnson eager to return to field, ready to lead Purdue defense. After multiple offseason surgeries, Snider grad and Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson is more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Huntington, IN
Sports
City
Riley, IN
City
Huntington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
wfft.com

Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student killed in car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Remembering the life of a Concordia Lutheran graduate who died in a car crash early Sunday morning. 19-year-old Jayden Musili is one of three Indiana State University students killed in a car crash 10 miles from campus. “This is totally unexpected for us. I don’t...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Girls High School Soccer: Northrop, Dwenger remain undefeated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins move to 5-0 after picking up a 5-0 shutout victory over Columbia City (2-1). Cerenity Adams laced the first goal 12 minutes into the first half. Lydia Herald followed up with three goals in the first, then connected for her fourth goal...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Carroll sweeps Heritage in battle of undefeateds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll volleyball team swept Heritage 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-22) in a battle of undefeated teams on Tuesday night. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with nine kills, while Ella Etter and Bailey Sinish added eight and seven, respectively. Olivia Gisslen led Carroll with three aces in the victory.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Homestead edges Warsaw in five sets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Homestead volleyball team edged Warsaw on Monday night behind 16 kills from sophomore outside hitter Addy Tindall. Haley Biedenbach had 45 set assists, while Ellie Spang pitched in with 24 digs in the win. Homestead improves to 7-1 on the year, while Warsaw falls...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Huntington University
wfft.com

Loons carve up TinCaps in series opener

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-2, to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne’s (18-30, 45-69) lone runs came from Agustín Ruiz. Down 4-0 in the top of the second, Ruiz clubbed his fifth home run of the year, and second in the last four games. The right fielder has five extra-base hits in his last seven contests. His two-run shot made it 4-2.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
wfft.com

Kids Who Care: NACS students lead nation in cancer research fundraising

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools is a nationwide leader in fundraising with the American Cancer Society. This is largely due to the efforts of some incredible elementary school students. Students like Quentin Pruitt don’t need a medical degree to understand why fundraising to fight cancer is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy