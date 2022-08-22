Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball: Wabash sweeps Norwell
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wabash volleyball team swept Norwell 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Apaches were led by Bryleigh Boggs and Faryn Morris' six kills. Emma Tracy and Kierra Wilson both pitched in with five kills, while Jade Stumbo added four. Tracy also led the match with five kills.
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion.
Girls High School Soccer: Herald's hat trick leads Northrop past Concordia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lydia Herald netted a first half hat trick to lead Northrop past Concordia 5-0 on Tuesday. Nury Sibri Carmona and Chaya Sirivath also added goals in the victory for the Bruins. Northrop improves to 4-0 on the season, while Concordia falls to 2-1. Full Area...
Snider grad Johnson eager to return to field, ready to lead Purdue defense
After multiple offseason surgeries, Snider grad and Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson is more than excited to hit the football field once again.
Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student killed in car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Remembering the life of a Concordia Lutheran graduate who died in a car crash early Sunday morning. 19-year-old Jayden Musili is one of three Indiana State University students killed in a car crash 10 miles from campus. “This is totally unexpected for us. I don’t...
Girls High School Soccer: Northrop, Dwenger remain undefeated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins move to 5-0 after picking up a 5-0 shutout victory over Columbia City (2-1). Cerenity Adams laced the first goal 12 minutes into the first half. Lydia Herald followed up with three goals in the first, then connected for her fourth goal...
High School Volleyball: Carroll sweeps Heritage in battle of undefeateds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll volleyball team swept Heritage 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-22) in a battle of undefeated teams on Tuesday night. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with nine kills, while Ella Etter and Bailey Sinish added eight and seven, respectively. Olivia Gisslen led Carroll with three aces in the victory.
High School Volleyball: Homestead edges Warsaw in five sets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Homestead volleyball team edged Warsaw on Monday night behind 16 kills from sophomore outside hitter Addy Tindall. Haley Biedenbach had 45 set assists, while Ellie Spang pitched in with 24 digs in the win. Homestead improves to 7-1 on the year, while Warsaw falls...
Girls High School Soccer: Carroll blanks Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll girls soccer team netted two second half goals to take down Leo 2-0 on Monday night.
Huntington University exceeds Step Forward campaign fundraising goal by $22 million
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- “I have been looking forward to this day for months - years actually - because this is the day we get to share what God has been doing at Huntington University,” Vice President of Huntington University Advancement Stephen Weingart said. Huntington University has been...
Loons carve up TinCaps in series opener
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-2, to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne’s (18-30, 45-69) lone runs came from Agustín Ruiz. Down 4-0 in the top of the second, Ruiz clubbed his fifth home run of the year, and second in the last four games. The right fielder has five extra-base hits in his last seven contests. His two-run shot made it 4-2.
WANE-TV
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
Start Something Big: Family doesn't always mean blood-related, ask Angi and Jenna
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Family doesn’t always have to be blood related. Angi Schmidt and Jenna Vangorder know that well. “We’re like … total sisters,” Angi said. They were matched seven years ago through the Big Brothers Big Sisters school program. Now they’re practically...
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
Step forward for Poka-Bache Connector, City Council passes interlocal agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carlton Bradtmiller and his family are regular Pufferbelly Trail users. “It’s biker-friendly and walker-friendly. We got little bells here,” Bradtmiller said. Pufferbelly Trail is a segment of the Poka-Bache Connector — a State Visionary Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park to Ouabache...
Kids Who Care: NACS students lead nation in cancer research fundraising
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools is a nationwide leader in fundraising with the American Cancer Society. This is largely due to the efforts of some incredible elementary school students. Students like Quentin Pruitt don’t need a medical degree to understand why fundraising to fight cancer is...
Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated
The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning. United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated. The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning.
