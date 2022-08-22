Read full article on original website
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
A central PA team is advancing in the Little League World Series. What’s next and how to watch
Can Hollidaysburg advance to the United States championship?
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Black Player Covered In Cotton By White Teammates At Little League World Series
ESPN footage of the team from Davenport, Iowa, went viral for all the wrong reasons, but Little League officials said there was "no ill intent."
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?
The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett
Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
