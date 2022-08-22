Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
actionnews5.com
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
WSMV
Tennessee Black Caucus asks DOJ to investigate Casada’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a pair of letters finalized and delivered Friday, May 10, 2019 the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators (TBCSL) requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate House Speaker Glen Casada’soffice. In the first letter sent to Eric S. Dreiband, the AssistantAttorney General for...
bartlett-express.com
Sign ordinance sent to committee
The Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen postponed indefinitely further action on a proposed sign ordinance until details within it can be worked out in committee and the city can get more public input on it. Mayor Keith McDonald proposed the delay at the board’s meeting Aug. 23. He said...
‘A black eye on the legislature’: TN lawmakers react to Casada indictment
Both Democrats and Republicans alike came together to condemn outgoing Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff Cade Cothren, after they were indicted on a myriad of charges.
WSMV
TN Black Caucus calls for House Speaker to resign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada in 2019. ”We’re of the mind that the legislature can’t begin to heal and can’t begin to move forward until we have a new speaker,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the ongoing crisis in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some viewers have asked if there is a recall process for elected officials in Tennessee. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is vacationing in Jamaica this week while her office is closed to the public because her employees are trying to get through a backlog of work, and there is sharp criticism coming from both sides of the political aisle.
wmot.org
Tennessee voters to see 4 proposed Constitutional Amendments on Nov. ballot
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee voters will decide four changes to the state Constitution during the November general election. A "Yes" vote for Amendment One would enshrine Tennessee’s so-called right to work law in the state constitution. Among other things, the law prohibits workers from being required to pay union dues.
Tennessee voters can change state constitution to prohibit slavery
More than 150 years after it was outlawed, the Tennessee Constitution still allows slavery as criminal punishment. Voters have the power to finally take that provision out.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Ray resigns
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry.At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that will give Ray a severance package equivalent to 18 months’ salary — about $480,000 — plus some other benefits. All members voted in favor, except for...
actionnews5.com
Leaders continue fight to stop juvenile crime in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one week, three crimes involving juveniles and guns prompted Rep. Steve Cohen to speak out about a growing problem in Memphis. “It’s a crisis for the city of Memphis,” Cohen said. Now, the congressman is calling on city and county leaders to start...
actionnews5.com
Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
Gov. Lee signs order for state employees' pay who also serve in the military
A piece of legislation — to ensure state employees who served in the military have needed pay and benefits — went into effect Monday with a stamp from Gov. Bill Lee.
actionnews5.com
Raleigh leaders gather, address violent crime issue in community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members in the Raleigh neighborhood are discussing ways to address crime. The meeting, held Monday evening, will include state and local leaders, like State Rep. Antonio Parkinson and Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan. They and other leaders plan to introduce the Raleigh Community Action Plan...
actionnews5.com
Lawyer shares stance on Tennessee Innocence Project
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawyer passionate about freeing people wrongfully convicted of crimes shared her story at the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. Jessica Van Dyke, executive director and lead counsel for the Tennessee Innocence Project, spoke to Rotarians at the Bluff Restaurant on Highland. She says nationwide,...
millington-news.com
BREAKING NEWS: Harrold building to become VA Clinic
The former E.A. Harrold Elementary will soon be the future home to a Regional Veterans’ Affairs Medical Clinic. The building located at 4943 West Union Road was the home to educating several students from Millington for 99 years. News came down to officials in the Millington Municipal Schools Central Office for the awarding of a contract that approves the renovations of the building.
MSCS board to take action on Joris Ray’s employment
The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board has called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss and take action on the status of Superintendent Joris Ray.The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., comes as the board awaits the results of an external investigation into claims that Ray abused his power and violated district policies by having adulterous affairs with subordinates, as alleged in recent divorce filings.There is only one action item for the meeting,...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
