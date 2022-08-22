ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel had appendix removed

During the last few days of training camp, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been noticeably absent, but the team hadn’t disclosed the reason. On Thursday, head coach Mike McDaniel explained that Van Ginkel had been dealing with an appendix issue, and following the coach’s media availability, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that the former Wisconsin Badger actually had his appendix removed.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
