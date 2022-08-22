ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Orangetheory CEO on New Health Tracking Tech, Possibly Going Public

Like many sectors, the fitness industry is undergoing change, dealing with issues like inflation, and focusing on bringing customers back after the pandemic-era at-home fitness boom. Orangetheory, which already provides a unique, heart rate monitor-based workout, is building out its tech focus with a proprietary Personalized Maximum Heart Rate algorithm, which provides customers with granular, second-by-second data points. Dave Long, Co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory, joins Closing Bell to discuss the company's new fitness tracking tech, current membership demand, plans for a possible IPO, and more.
