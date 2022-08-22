Like many sectors, the fitness industry is undergoing change, dealing with issues like inflation, and focusing on bringing customers back after the pandemic-era at-home fitness boom. Orangetheory, which already provides a unique, heart rate monitor-based workout, is building out its tech focus with a proprietary Personalized Maximum Heart Rate algorithm, which provides customers with granular, second-by-second data points. Dave Long, Co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory, joins Closing Bell to discuss the company's new fitness tracking tech, current membership demand, plans for a possible IPO, and more.

