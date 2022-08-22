Read full article on original website
Orangetheory CEO on New Health Tracking Tech, Possibly Going Public
Like many sectors, the fitness industry is undergoing change, dealing with issues like inflation, and focusing on bringing customers back after the pandemic-era at-home fitness boom. Orangetheory, which already provides a unique, heart rate monitor-based workout, is building out its tech focus with a proprietary Personalized Maximum Heart Rate algorithm, which provides customers with granular, second-by-second data points. Dave Long, Co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory, joins Closing Bell to discuss the company's new fitness tracking tech, current membership demand, plans for a possible IPO, and more.
Small business owners warn they may not survive the winter due to UK energy bills
Traders whose fixed-price supply deals expire in October have experienced a 424% increase in gas costs and 349% rise in electricity since February 2001
Buying an EV and Caught in Tax Credit Limbo? Talk to Us
Kevin WilliamsThe new EV tax credit program could really put a wrench in some folks' plans to go electric.
