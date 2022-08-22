Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people shop at the Charleston City Market every day, but vendors say it’s not a pleasant shopping experience for anyone on days when it rains because of flooding.

“I kept hearing the thunder,” Night Market vendor Shannon Curtis said, “and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, that sounds angry. Here it comes.’ And then before you know, it’s raining.”

There’s an old saying, “When it rains it pours,” but vendors at the Charleston City Market say, “When it rains it floods.”

“It’s kind of a sight to watch because you watch it and you don’t think water is going to come up that fast,” Curtis said, “and before you know it, it’s right at your doorstep.”

Curtis set up shop at the market last April and says the market was severely flooded during Friday’s downpour.

“Before I know it,” she said, “it’s in the building. So at that point, everybody’s scrambling to make sure none of their items are on the floor.”

But this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with severe flooding. She says her first experience, only a month into working at the market, was way more costly.

“I ended up,” Curtis said, “unfortunately, getting my car drowned. It was sitting right outside my window. I hadn’t moved it over to the spot because as soon as I arrived for the market, it started pouring.”

Curtis says market managers know flooding is an issue, so they keep a close eye on the weather, and often cancel if they see a storm on the radar.

“They kind of keep in touch with us,” she said, “as far as emails go and say, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t come out because it’s going to be too bad tonight.’”

However, management is also aware that many vendors rely on selling at the market to keep their heads above water.

“This is our job,” Curtis said. “If we don’t come out to sell our products, then we don’t make any money. So, they try to kind of look at that and open it up as much as they can to us.”

News 2 reached out to City Market officials to talk with them about the flooding issues, and we’re currently waiting for a response.

