ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmspringslife.com

The Desert’s Don Quixote

Harry Oliver billed his Desert Rat Scrap Book as the “only newspaper in America you can open in the wind.”. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. At first glance, desert residents in 1941 might have thought a movie studio had sent them the star of that year’s Western about a famous outlaw. Harry Griffith Oliver sported cowboy boots, a black Stetson, and a confident stride. He was a straight shooter, sure, but armed with wit, not a Colt .44 — more Will Rogers than Billy the Kid.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
palmspringslife.com

In Living Color

Splashes of vibrant colors bring Marconi Calindas' artwork to life, varying from pop icons to triumphs of the human spirit. Marconi Calindas has turned his passion as an artist into a way to advocate for causes he believes in. That connection was never more evident than when Calindas entered a...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy