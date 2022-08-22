Harry Oliver billed his Desert Rat Scrap Book as the “only newspaper in America you can open in the wind.”. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. At first glance, desert residents in 1941 might have thought a movie studio had sent them the star of that year’s Western about a famous outlaw. Harry Griffith Oliver sported cowboy boots, a black Stetson, and a confident stride. He was a straight shooter, sure, but armed with wit, not a Colt .44 — more Will Rogers than Billy the Kid.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO