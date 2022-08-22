Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
Ewan McGregor seemingly hits back at Mark Ruffalo assertion that Star Wars creates 'same version' each time by suggesting he's not interested in joining the MCU
There appears to be a bit of friendly rivalry brewing about which Disney universe is better: the world of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And it's seemingly being sparked by a couple of players on each side of the Disney sphere: Ewan McGregor and Mark Ruffalo. McGregor,...
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
‘Star Wars’ fans share the strangest theories you’ve never heard
In a franchise that has spanned decades, of course, fans have had many strange theories and today the Star Wars community has come together to air the weirdest and most unbelievable theories out there. Over the years some fun theories have caught on such as the Darth Jar Jar theory...
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
‘Andor’ star reveals her connection to the title hero
Andor has been a long time coming, but looks like it’ll have been worth the wait. The latest Star Wars Disney Plus show expands on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, last seen being blown to smithereens by the Death Star Superlaser in Rogue One. As such, this is a prequel, taking us through the murkier and morally questionable aspects of the Rebel Alliance in the run-up to the original trilogy.
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
A nostalgic new trend sees the internet destroy your fave films with Linkin Park
Cast your mind back to the glory days of cinema. The year of our lord and savior, 2007. The world was yet to suffer from the global financial crisis, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t even exist, and most importantly: Linkin Park and Transformers were massive. A strange new trend...
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
Watch: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ trailer teases a Disney Plus Day treat
Journey behind the scenes of the return of a Jedi with this upcoming making-of documentary all about the biggest Star Wars event of 2022. Earlier this year, Ewan McGregor finally donned his brown robes again for Obi-Wan Kenobi, marking his first time playing the legendary Jedi Knight in 17 years. Fans will soon be able to see how the momentous miniseries came together with Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, headed to Disney Plus next month.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
