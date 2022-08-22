Read full article on original website
Terrance Johnson
3d ago
what about the elderly on fixed incomes also struggling in this inflation. a better question is what is anybody going to do whether they get a gift card or not for the next month's to come?.
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
CBS 46
Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own. Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time. “We house the animals...
CBS 46
Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
CBS 46
Halcyon and Furkids celebrate National Dog Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta mixed-use village Halcyon will partner with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. Furkids will be at the village’s Village Green starting at 5 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. Halcyon will also donate $1 to Furkids for every visitor who stops by and pets one of the dogs.
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity ‘a crisis situation’ in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia. Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens. ”When you talk about seniors,...
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove Celebrates Labor Day Super Sale Weekend, Sept. 2 – 5
Join Tanger Outlets Locust Grove this weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Weekend Super Sale-abration!. Guests can take advantage of the opportunities to SAVE BIG this weekend at all of the shoppers’ favorite stores! To save outlet store's deals today download the Tanger App. Shoppers can add deals to their wallets for fast access while shopping.
CBS 46
Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
CBS 46
Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location hosts #BuyBlack pop-up shop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location is one of six U.S. locations hosting #BuyBlack pop-up shops. The Perimeter Mall location will host the shop Aug. 26 to 28. The shop will have products from Nordstrom brand such as Nordstrom brands Typical Black Tees, ManLuu and O’Dolly Dearest...
CBS 46
Clayton County Animal Control makes another urgent plea for pet adoptions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Animal Shelter is set to euthanize more dogs if they are not adopted by 1 p.m. Aug. 25. The euthanization is scheduled due to overcrowding at the shelter. A Facebook post made another plea to save nearly 20 dogs. “The animals below are listed...
getnews.info
Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service Proud To Provide Complimentary Dinner
Leading private helicopter tour service providers, Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service, offer complimentary dinner with their rides in Atlanta. Residents and tourists in and around Atlanta are set for an amazing experience touring the city from the skies as Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service upped their offering with the addition of a complimentary dinner to their rides. The company has grown to become a leading name in the industry, providing amazing helicopter rides to lovers of adventures, with the addition of complimentary dinner taking the experience a notch higher.
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces
Food recall news: South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces. Valdosta, Ga. – 8/23/2022 – South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
CBS 46
Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town. Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for...
accesswdun.com
Free pet adoptions all month long during “Clear the Shelters” drive
During the month of August, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for sheltered pets during the fifth annual Clear the Shelters adoption drive. On Saturday, August 27th, Animal Welfare will be hosting a Clear the Shelter celebration from 11 a.m....
'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
CBS 46
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
newhope.com
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia
Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
CBS 46
Scooter’s Coffee debuts fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced its fall menu. The menu leans into the pumpkin spice hype, with many of its new menu items including pumpkin flavors. In addition to a classic pumpkin spice latte, Scooter’s is bringing Pumpkin Caramelicious to its menu, an espreesso with caramel and pumpkin spices. That drink is also available as a muffin!
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
