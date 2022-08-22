ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WSET

Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
WSET

Senior missing in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Education
County
Nelson County, VA
Nelson County, VA
Education
WSET

'Multiple people trapped:' 2 rescued from car crash in Appomattox Co.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-car crash was reported in Appomattox County. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, Appomattox County Rescue Squad, Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police were dispatched. This incident happened at the 18000 block of Richmond Hwy at Pamplin...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
#K12#Nelson Co
WSET

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
AMHERST, VA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSET

Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Happiness is Helping the Kids of St. Jude

It’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day! From the laying of the floorboards, installing cabinets and custom counters, the finishing touches are finally done! The giveaways start at 5pm on ABC13 and the home reveal will be at 6pm! Here’s a little behind the scenes with Kitchen Crafters of VA.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

