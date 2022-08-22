Read full article on original website
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
Nelson County Public Schools will open Tuesday on a regular schedule
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County Public Schools will be operating on a regular schedule Tuesday. "Thank you VDOT employees for working to make our roads safe and to our transportation staff for their expertise and flexibility," the district said. The district said that there will only be...
Senior missing in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
Twin River Outfitters worked with volunteers to clean up tires in James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan worked with volunteers to clean up the James river. They worked to help remove tires. Botetourt County provided a dumpster to remove the tires. There were one hundred and sixty tires pulled from the river in Botetourt County...
'Multiple people trapped:' 2 rescued from car crash in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-car crash was reported in Appomattox County. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, Appomattox County Rescue Squad, Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police were dispatched. This incident happened at the 18000 block of Richmond Hwy at Pamplin...
Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County Labor Day Weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A live rodeo is coming to Nelson County this Labor Day weekend. The Rockfish Rodeo is a new event in the county. The event is presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service. Professional bull riders and bucking bulls from...
Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
Bedford Town Council grants approval to move forward with new police department plans
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council shared approvals for a variety of projects on the table on Wednesday. Town Council granted approval to proceed with the contract for construction designs of a new Police Department facility in the town. Town Council also approved a budget amendment appropriating...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
Billy Craft Dealerships in Lynchburg join Carter Myers Automotive Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Billy Craft dealerships on Lakeside Drive are now run by Carter Myers Automotive Group (CMA). The two companies go way back. General Manager of CMA Lynchburg, Kevin Hamlet, said their relationship started back in the '80s. Hamlet, who has worked for the Craft Automotive...
20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
Man arrested after firing gun outside Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man over the weekend who they said discharged a firearm in the 1100 block of Church Street early Sunday morning. On Sunday at 1:02 a.m., LPD officers were patrolling downtown when they observed a man shooting a pistol into...
Happiness is Helping the Kids of St. Jude
It’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day! From the laying of the floorboards, installing cabinets and custom counters, the finishing touches are finally done! The giveaways start at 5pm on ABC13 and the home reveal will be at 6pm! Here’s a little behind the scenes with Kitchen Crafters of VA.
Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
