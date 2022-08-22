ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

VFL Ben Joyce returns to East Tennessee, plays at Smokies Stadium

KODAK, Tenn. — It didn't take long for the Volunteer Fireman to be back pitching on mounds in East Tennessee. Just two months after Tennessee's historic season came to an end, VFL Ben Joyce has the opportunity to pitch in front of Vol Nation again. His team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, plays the Tennessee Smokies stadium in a six-game series this week. In game one on Tuesday, Joyce threw one inning of relief, striking out a batter with a 99 mph fastball.
KODAK, TN
bbbtv12.com

OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Kingston

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visit Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets. Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9. Some notes about the Oliver...
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit

Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Wilmington, DE
Oak Ridge, TN
Sports
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Oak Ridge, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
MARYVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year

For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga
247Sports

Late Kick Cut: Tennessee football's 2022 season prediction

Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down his season prediction for the Tennessee football team:. Josh Pate: “I think Tennessee’s Year 2 factor matters a ton. Josh Heupel came...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

10 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for Dinner

Stomach growling at you? Looking for a special night out with the family? You’re in luck as the Great Smoky Mountains is home to some of the finest dining establishments one can ask for. So, set up your reservation today and enjoy some of the best cuisine in the area! Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for dinner:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

Cosplay comes to Knox Asian Festival

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The culture of cosplay is alive and well in Knoxville, and the Knox Asian Festival will provide a chance for people of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters and show off their personalities. Phoenix Star has been cosplaying since the age of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese-Koch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Rush hour wreck narrows west bound lanes down to turn lane

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided just before 5pm on Tuesday in front of the big Riggs Drug on West Central Avenue. La Follette Police answered the call soon followed by units from the La Follette Fire Department. The Campbell County EMS also responded but was waved off. Initially, there was reason to believe someone may have been injured.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy