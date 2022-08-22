Read full article on original website
VFL Ben Joyce returns to East Tennessee, plays at Smokies Stadium
KODAK, Tenn. — It didn't take long for the Volunteer Fireman to be back pitching on mounds in East Tennessee. Just two months after Tennessee's historic season came to an end, VFL Ben Joyce has the opportunity to pitch in front of Vol Nation again. His team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, plays the Tennessee Smokies stadium in a six-game series this week. In game one on Tuesday, Joyce threw one inning of relief, striking out a batter with a 99 mph fastball.
bbbtv12.com
OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Kingston
This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visit Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets. Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9. Some notes about the Oliver...
wvlt.tv
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit
Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
wvlt.tv
Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year
For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
247Sports
Late Kick Cut: Tennessee football's 2022 season prediction
Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down his season prediction for the Tennessee football team:. Josh Pate: “I think Tennessee’s Year 2 factor matters a ton. Josh Heupel came...
visitmysmokies.com
10 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for Dinner
Stomach growling at you? Looking for a special night out with the family? You’re in luck as the Great Smoky Mountains is home to some of the finest dining establishments one can ask for. So, set up your reservation today and enjoy some of the best cuisine in the area! Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for dinner:
WBIR
WBIR Vols insider John Brice gives latest on RB Lyn-J Dixon's departure, WR Bru McCoy's eligibility
Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. The NCAA has the final say on McCoy's eligibility.
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
Tennessee names first new voice of Lady Vol basketball since 1999
When listeners tune their radios to the Lady Vol basketball games this season, they'll hear a new voice for the first time in over 20 years.
Cosplay comes to Knox Asian Festival
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The culture of cosplay is alive and well in Knoxville, and the Knox Asian Festival will provide a chance for people of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters and show off their personalities. Phoenix Star has been cosplaying since the age of...
Tennessee football: Transfer RB gone from Vols program after 18 days
Tennessee football loses running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon after only 18 days with the team. Surely, there are items in your fridge that have been there longer than Lyn-J Dixon was with the Tennessee football program. For those of you who haven’t had a banana in a month, this post...
Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese-Koch.
1450wlaf.com
Rush hour wreck narrows west bound lanes down to turn lane
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided just before 5pm on Tuesday in front of the big Riggs Drug on West Central Avenue. La Follette Police answered the call soon followed by units from the La Follette Fire Department. The Campbell County EMS also responded but was waved off. Initially, there was reason to believe someone may have been injured.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Halls (Knoxville, TN)
Rural Metro Fire responded to a motorcycle crash in Halls that injured two people on Saturday night. The accident happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road in Halls. The motorcyclist [..]
Major University of Tennessee construction projects in the works
A series of construction projects will reshape the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus landscape over the next several years.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
